San Diego FC Chrome Ball Tour Is Coming to Carlsbad
July 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC's Chrome Ball is making its way to the city of Carlsbad this Saturday, August 3, 2024. Every stop of the Chrome Ball Tour is completely free to all attendees and promises to deliver an immersive and unforgettable celebration of the beautiful game, foster community spirit and showcase the dynamic essence of San Diego.
The artwork was created by local Carlsbad Artist, Bryan Snyder. Limited edition t-shirts of this art will be available to purchase exclusively first at the tour stop this Saturday, August 3rd at the SDFC Merch Truck.
Carlsbad Event Details
Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024
Location: Pine Park - 755 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Time: 9am - 2pm
Merch Truck
6v6 Soccer Tournaments with cash and merch prizes
Men's Division
Women's Division
Boys 2012/2013 Division
Girls 2012/2013 Division
