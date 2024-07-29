San Diego FC Chrome Ball Tour Is Coming to Carlsbad

July 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC's Chrome Ball is making its way to the city of Carlsbad this Saturday, August 3, 2024. Every stop of the Chrome Ball Tour is completely free to all attendees and promises to deliver an immersive and unforgettable celebration of the beautiful game, foster community spirit and showcase the dynamic essence of San Diego.

The artwork was created by local Carlsbad Artist, Bryan Snyder. Limited edition t-shirts of this art will be available to purchase exclusively first at the tour stop this Saturday, August 3rd at the SDFC Merch Truck.

Carlsbad Event Details

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Location: Pine Park - 755 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Time: 9am - 2pm

Merch Truck

6v6 Soccer Tournaments with cash and merch prizes

Men's Division

Women's Division

Boys 2012/2013 Division

Girls 2012/2013 Division

