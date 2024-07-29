Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

July 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LEAGUES CUP 2024 CONTINUES, FIRE FACE DEPORTIVO TOLUCA F.C. ON THURSDAY NIGHT AT SEATGEEK STADIUM

Leagues Cup 2024 is officially underway, and the Fire will conclude their group stage action against Deportivo Toluca F.C. on Thursday, Aug. 1 at SeatGeek Stadium. Scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. CT, Thursday's match represents the first-ever meeting between the Fire and Toluca F.C.

In their opening match, the Fire fell 2-1 to MLS side Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night. Greek forward Georgios Koutsias recorded his first goal across all competitions in 2024 off an assist from Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez. Koutsias' goal in the 22nd minute was the third-fastest by a Fire player across all competitions this season.

The match also featured the First Team debut of defender Jaylen Shannon, who became the first Chicago Fire FC II-contracted player to start a match with the Chicago Fire. Overall, three Chicago Fire FC II players appeared in the Leagues Cup opener, with winger Omari Glasgow entering the match as a substitute in the 56th minute, and winger Christian Koffi also making his First Team debut in the 62nd minute of play.

Deportivo Toluca F.C. is currently 2-0-2 in Liga MX play, sitting in fifth place in the Apertura standings. Currently undefeated to begin their 2024 season, the Mexican-based side will begin their Leagues Cup campaign against the Men in Red on Thursday night. Toluca F.C. is led by Portuguese forward Paulinho, who currently leads the team in goals with three in their opening four contests. With three goals, Paulinho has scored half of Toluca F.C.'s goals this season.

Tickets to attend the match against Toluca are available for purchase here. The fixture will also be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (0-1-0, Group West 4) at DEPORTIVO TOLUCA F.C. (0-0-0, Group West 4)

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024

SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill.

by the numbers

1 - Chicago Fire FC faces Deportivo Toluca F.C. in the first ever meeting between the two teams. Since 2009, the Fire have faced seven unique Liga MX clubs in official international competitions, including the 2009 and 2010 editions of the CONCACAF SuperLiga, Leagues Cup 2019, and Leagues Cup 2023.

3 - Three members of Chicago Fire FC II made appearances in the opening Leagues Cup 2024 match against Sporting Kansas City. Defender Jaylen Shannon and winger Christian Koffi made their First Team debuts in the road contest. Winger Omari Glasgow recorded his third appearance with the Chicago Fire, and his first in an international competition.

9 - Homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez recorded an assist on forward Georgios Koutsias's opening goal on Sunday. With the assist, Gutiérrez now has nine goal contributions in 2024 with the Chicago Fire across all competitions. With nine goal contributions, Gutiérrez sits third on the team, with forward Hugo Cuypers and winger Maren Haile-Selassie tied at the top of the leaderboard with 11 apiece.

