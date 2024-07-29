Atlanta United Acquires International Roster Spot
July 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has acquired a 2024 international roster spot from Seattle Sounders in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Atlanta United roster (as of July 29, 2024)
Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Quentin Westberg
Defenders (9): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matt Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams
Midfielders (9): Nick Firmino, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres, Tyler Wolff
Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Daniel Ríos*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré
*On loan from CD Guadalajara
Loaned Out for 2024 season: Franco Ibarra (Rosario Central), Santiago Sosa (Racing Club), Erik Centeno (ATL UTD 2)
