Atlanta United Acquires International Roster Spot

July 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has acquired a 2024 international roster spot from Seattle Sounders in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

For more information on 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, click here.

Transaction: Atlanta United acquires a 2024 international roster spot from Seattle Sounders in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) on July 29, 2024.

Atlanta United roster (as of July 29, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Quentin Westberg

Defenders (9): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matt Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (9): Nick Firmino, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres, Tyler Wolff

Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Daniel Ríos*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré

*On loan from CD Guadalajara

Loaned Out for 2024 season: Franco Ibarra (Rosario Central), Santiago Sosa (Racing Club), Erik Centeno (ATL UTD 2)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.