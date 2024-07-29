Minnesota United Signs Defender Jefferson Diaz

July 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed defender Jefferson Diaz from Deportivo Cali of Colombia's Categoría Primera A to a three-year deal, with a club option for 2028. Diaz will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.

"I would like to thank God first and foremost, and the Minnesota United family for opening their doors to me and my family as I join this great club," said MNUFC defender Jefferson Diaz. "I am very happy with the opportunity and I hope to meet all the expectations that the club and I have set for myself."

"Jefferson has an interesting physical profile we believe adds strength and additional options as we bolster our backline." said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We look forward to welcoming Jefferson to Minnesota this summer and seeing him represent MNUFC"

Diaz, a 23-year-old center back from Colombia, joins Minnesota United from Deportivo Cali of Colombia's top division. Since joining Deportivo Cali in 2023, Diaz made 50 game appearances across all competitions, where he scored five goals and provided three assists. In the 2024 campaign, he made 13 game appearances and scored twice in just over 800 minutes played.

Prior to his time at Deportivo Cali, Diaz played one season with Valledupar Fútbol Club of Colombia's second division in 2022. The centerback started his professional career with his youth club, Real Cartagena of Colombia's second division. In July of 2017, he made his first-team debut, initially as a striker, and featured for Cartagena in over 20 senior team matches from 2017-2021, transitioning into his back-line role in the 2021 season.

VITALS

Jefferson Diaz

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1"

Date of Birth: 12/5/2000 (23 years old)

Birthplace: San Andrés, Colombia

Previous Club: Deportivo Cali

