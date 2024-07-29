Nashville SC Update

July 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 29, 2024)- New Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan will make his managerial debut for the Boys in Gold when the club kicks off Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage play versus Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, July 31 at 8 p.m. CT. Tickets are available here.

In last year's inaugural Leagues Cup, Nashville SC went 3W-1L-3D including penalty kick wins over FC Cincinnati (5-4) and Club América (6-5) and shutout victories in the Quarterfinals over Minnesota United (5-0) and Semifinals against CF Monterrey (2-0). The Boys in Gold then hosted Inter Miami CF in front of a sellout crowd at GEODIS Park in the championship match, marking the first-ever tournament final at The Castle.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

appeared in the Leagues Cup 2023 Final at GEODIS Park against Inter Miami CF, its first-ever tournament final

hosted six of its seven Leagues Cup 2023 matches at GEODIS Park

is 3W-1L-4D all-time during Leagues Cup competitions (including an exhibition match in Sept. 2022 against Club America)

went 3W-1L-3D in Leagues Cup 2023

went 1W-1L-1D against Liga MX teams and 2W-0L-2D against MLS teams in Leagues Cup 2023

held a +7 goal differential during Leagues Cup 2023

took three Leagues Cup 2023 matches to penalty shootouts (at CIN, vs. CFA, vs. MIA)

features 19 current players from its Leagues Cup 2023 roster, with 10 recording goal contributions and 12 players seeing the field in the Leagues Cup 2023 Final:

o Joe Willis

o Dan Lovitz (2A; Final)

o Lukas MacNaughton (Final)

o Jack Maher

o Randall Leal (Final)

o Sam Surridge (3G, 2A; Final)

o Hany Mukhtar (2G, 6A; Final)

o Teal Bunbury (1G)

o Jacob Shaffelburg (1G, 5A; Final)

o Shaq Moore (1G; Final)

o Alex Muyl (1G; Final)

o Anibal Godoy (1G; Final)

o Josh Bauer

o Taylor Washington

o Walker Zimmerman (2G, 1A; Final)

o Tah Brian Anunga (1A)

o Elliot Panicco (Final)

o Sean Davis (Final)

o Ben Martino

owns a 3W-1L-2D all-time record against international clubs

defeated Club América in a 4:2 shootout victory in a Leagues Cup Showcase friendly on Sept. 21, 2022, the first international contest in club history

has never scored fewer than two goals against a Liga MX club

Mazatlán F.C.

was formed in 2020, the same year Nashville SC entered MLS, after Monarcas Morelia relocated to Mazatlán

played four matches in the Liga MX 2024-25 Torneo Apertura (0W-3L-1D) before the league paused play for Leagues Cup 2024

played New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. CT, falling 1-0 in its first Group Stage match

advanced to the Round of 32 in Leagues Cup 2023, falling 2-1 to FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium after finishing first in its group (1W-0L-1D, 5 points)

Head Coach B.J. Callaghan

took over as Head Coach of Nashville SC on Monday, July 22

will make Nashville SC managerial debut on Wednesday, July 31

First Assistant Coach John Bello

officially joined Nashville SC on Wednesday, July 24

will make Nashville SC coaching debut on Wednesday, July 31

Hany Mukhtar

led Nashville SC with eight goal contributions in Leagues Cup 2023 (six assists, two goals)

registered 45 minutes in the MLS All Star Game on Wednesday, July 24 in Columbus, Ohio

Shaq Moore recorded his first-ever goal with Nashville SC during Leagues Cup 2023 against Minnesota United FC on Aug. 11, 2023

Elliot Panicco

made six appearances during Leagues Cup 2023, entering the match twice as an injury-time substitute to stand in goal for penalty shootouts (at CIN, vs. CFA)

recorded four penalty shootout saves: one at CIN, two vs. CFA, one vs. MIA

recorded two clean sheets (Quarterfinal vs. MIN and Semifinal vs. MTY)

Jacob Shaffelburg had the second-most goal contributions of Leagues Cup 2023 for the Boys in Gold with six (one goal, five assists)

Sam Surridge

debuted as a Boy in Gold in the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 at GEODIS Park against Club América on Aug. 8, 2023, also notching his debut goal in the 90' + 9th minute to send the game into a penalty shootout

recorded his first start as a Boy in Gold on Aug. 19, 2023 in the Leagues Cup Final against Inter Miami CF

led the squad in goals during Leagues Cup 2023 with three

recorded the third-most goal contributions of Leagues Cup 2023 for the Boys in Gold with five (three goals, two assists)

Joe Willis made three appearances during Leagues Cup 2023

Patrick Yazbek

was signed to Nashville SC from Viking FK of Eliteserien, Norway's top professional league, as a U22 Initiative Player on July 22 during Major Leage Soccer's 2024 secondary transfer window

is eligible to debut on July 31 in Nashville SC's Leagues Cup 2024 opener

Walker Zimmerman registered 90 minutes on July 24 against France (3-0 L) and 90 minutes plus a goal on July 27 against New Zealand (4-1 W) for the United States Men's National Team at the Paris 2024 Olympics

