LAFC Hosts Vancouver in 2024 Leagues Cup on Tuesday, July 30, at BMO Stadium

July 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) hosts Vancouver in its second Leagues Cup 2024 matchup, on Tuesday, July 30, at BMO Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

Tuesday's contest features the second and final Group Stage match for LAFC, who defeated Club Tijuana 3-0 on July 26. Two teams will advance from the three-team group into the tournament's Round of 32. Tuesday's contest marks the second meeting of 2024 between LAFC and Vancouver, with LAFC winning the first meeting 3-0 in the MLS regular season on Saturday May, 11, at BMO Stadium.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Vancouver

Kickoff: July 30 @ 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

THE FIELDS LA

Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy favorites at The Fields LA Food Hall next to BMO Stadium featuring some of LA's most popular eateries such as Amboy Burgers, TacosWay, Nongshim's Ramyun Cafe and Triple Beam Pizza.

LEVEL UP BY BANDAI NAMCO

Level Up is an interactive gaming space featuring an assortment of PAC-MAN arcade and amusement games such as PAC-MAN Battle Royale Championship Deluxe, PAC-MAN Roller, PAC-MAN Power Pellets, PAC-MAN Pixel Bash and more. Other experiences include Gashapon machines featuring a variety of collectible toys. Soccer games such as World Football Pro and Superkixx Pro will be added at a future date, among other options.

Featuring a full-service bar, guests can also purchase food from The Fields LA food hall and bring their selections upstairs to Level Up.

Open to all ages and highlighting a combination of free and pay-to-play games, Level Up will be open two hours prior to kickoff and 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Guests can access Level Up by Bandai Namco arcade through the north and south main entrances of The Fields LA food hall at BMO Stadium.

The Fields LA & Level Up arcade will be open from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. PT and for 90 minutes after the final whistle.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Non-clear bags including small clutches are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.

