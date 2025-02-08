Timbers, Chicago Fire FC Play to Scoreless Draw at 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

February 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

INDIO, Calif. - The Portland Timbers played Chicago Fire FC to a scoreless draw at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament on Saturday afternoon. Goalkeepers Maxime Crépeau and James Pantemis split the time in net to earn Portland a clean sheet.

Portland's Preseason Presented by Old Trapper

Today's match marked Portland's second of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament at the Empire Polo Club fields in Indio, California. The Timbers opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Feb. 5 with goals from Dario Zuparic and Malcolm Johnston. Portland will next face expansion-side San Diego FC in a midweek matchup on Feb. 12 at 1:30 p.m., before closing out the tournament on Feb. 15 against Charlotte FC at 10 a.m. All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will stream live on www.timbers.com and broadcast live on FOX 12 Plus. The team will return to Portland to host its regular season opener against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on February 23 at Providence Park; kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass the Apple TV app.

Defensive Performances

The Timbers kept a clean sheet today for the first time in the 2025 preseason. Maxime Crépeau started in net for Portland today, with James Pantemis making a second-half substitute appearance to clinch the shutout. The center-back trio of Kamal Miller, Zac McGraw and Dario Zuparic have started back-to-back Coachella Invitational matches together, with Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo and Eric Miller making substitute appearances along the backline as well.

Goal-Scoring Plays

None

Next Game

The Timbers will play their third match of the preseason tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 12 against San Diego FC; kickoff is set for 1 :30 p.m. (Pacific). All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will stream live on www.timbers.com and broadcast live on FOX 12 Plus.

2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire FC

Feb. 8, 2025 - Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

Chicago Fire FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

POR: K. Miller (caution), 8

CHI: Acosta (caution), 24

POR: Paredes (caution), 30

POR: Zuparic (caution), 58

POR: Chara (caution), 66

Lineup:

POR: GK Crépeau (Pantemis, 63), D Zuparic, D McGraw (Araujo, 46), D K. Miller, M Antony (E. Miller, 63), M Fory (Smith, 63), M Chara (Enriquez, 79), M Ayala (Ortiz, 46), M Paredes (trialist, 63), F Kelsy (Lassiter, 63), F Mora (Guerra, 79)

