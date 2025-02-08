Colorado Rapids Sign Central Midfielder Ali Fadal from Valencia CF

February 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has signed central midfielder Ali Fadal to a two-year contract through the 2026 season, with club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The agreement is pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ali to the Colorado Rapids," said Fran Taylor, Colorado Rapids Sporting Director. "Ali is a dynamic player who has gained valuable experience in one of Europe's most respected development systems. We look forward to helping him grow as a player and seeing him make an impact in Major League Soccer."

Fadal, 21, joins the Rapids from Valencia CF Mestalla (Valencia B), where he made 31 appearances and recorded one assist in Spain's Segunda Federación after joining the team in 2023. On December 5, 2023, he made his first-team debut for Valencia in the Copa del Rey against Rosa FC after being subbed on in the 70th minute.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, Fadal began his football career in Spain, training in the country's youth football system. Following his time in Spain, the midfielder continued his youth career in the United States at The Soccer Institute of Montverde Academy in Florida.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign midfielder Ali Fadal to a two-year contract through the 2026 season, with club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, on Feb. 8, 2025.

Ali Fadal

Pronunciation: Ah-lee Fuh-dahl

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Weight: 159 lbs

Birthdate: January 14, 2004

Birthplace: Kumasi, Ghana

Nationality: Ghana

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.