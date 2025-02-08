St. Louis CITY SC Ties Austin in Preseason Play

February 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







Indio Valley, Calif. - St. Louis CITY SC and Austin FC played to a 1-1 draw in the team's second match of the Coachella Valley Invitational. After Austin grabbed the advantage in the first half, a combination play by Celio Pompeu and Indiana Vassilev setup up a perfect ball for Tomas Totland to equalize late in the match.

St. Louis will play their third match of the preseason tournament on Wednesday against New York City FC at 5 p.m. CT

Match Notes: St. Louis CITY SC 1 - Austin FC 1

- First Half starters: Roman Bürki, Joakim Nilsson, Henry Kessler, Conrad Wallem, Klauss, Eduard Lowen, Simon Becher, Marcel Hartel, Akil Watts, Kyle Hiebert, Jannes Horn

- Substitutes: Rasmus Alm, Timo Baumgartl, Tomáš Ostrák, Célio Pompeu, Tomas Totland, Indiana Vassilev, Josh Yaro, Trialist

