St. Louis CITY SC Ties Austin in Preseason Play
February 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
Indio Valley, Calif. - St. Louis CITY SC and Austin FC played to a 1-1 draw in the team's second match of the Coachella Valley Invitational. After Austin grabbed the advantage in the first half, a combination play by Celio Pompeu and Indiana Vassilev setup up a perfect ball for Tomas Totland to equalize late in the match.
St. Louis will play their third match of the preseason tournament on Wednesday against New York City FC at 5 p.m. CT
Match Notes: St. Louis CITY SC 1 - Austin FC 1
- First Half starters: Roman Bürki, Joakim Nilsson, Henry Kessler, Conrad Wallem, Klauss, Eduard Lowen, Simon Becher, Marcel Hartel, Akil Watts, Kyle Hiebert, Jannes Horn
- Substitutes: Rasmus Alm, Timo Baumgartl, Tomáš Ostrák, Célio Pompeu, Tomas Totland, Indiana Vassilev, Josh Yaro, Trialist
