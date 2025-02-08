Chicago Fire FC Draws 0-0 Against Portland Timbers in Second Match of Coachella Valley Invitational

February 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Indio, Calif. - Chicago Fire FC earned a 0-0 draw against Portland Timbers on Saturday afternoon, in the second match of the Coachella Valley Invitational held at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. Designated Player Jonathan Bamba made his preseason debut for Chicago, generating dangerous chances on the left wing in the opening 45 minutes of play.

Sporting a more experienced starting lineup, Chicago took charge to open the match. Ten minutes in, Andrew Gutman found an open Brian Gutiérrez on the left side of the box. The midfielder immediately switched the ball to the right, where Tom Barlow timed a header perfectly onto an open net. But Canadian international Maxime Crepeau made a one-handed diving save to deny the forward and keep the score at 0-0. The Timbers pressed high throughout the rest of the half, but the Fire backline held and the half ended with no goals between the sides.

With minimal changes on the field to start the half, both sides came out of the break similarly to the first. But a flurry of changes following the hour mark changed the complexion of the match. Former Fire winger Ariel Lassiter nearly had a goal on two occasions saved by Jeff Gal upon entering the match. On the other end, guest Fire player Claudio Cassano found an open pocket in the box in the 77th minute, creating a one-on-one opportunity that Portland substitute goalkeeper James Pantemis parried away from short range.

As the match wound down, both teams continued to look for the opening tally. The Fire kept looking to unlock Omari Glasgow, but the Guyanese winger could not find the goal despite beating his defenders on a few runs. Portland had one last look as defender Miguel Araujo won a clean header on a corner kick in the 90th minute. But the shot went right into the arms of Gal, ending the match in a scoreless draw.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC 0:0 Portland Timbers

Goals:

None

Discipline:

POR - Miller (Yellow Card) 8'

CHI - Acosta (Yellow Card) 26'

POR - Paredes (Yellow Card) 30'

POR - Zuparic (Yellow Card) 58'

POR - Chara (Yellow Card) 65'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady (Gal, 46'), D Barroso (Reynolds, 63'), D Terán (Pfrommer, 63'), D González (Konincks, 63'), D Gutman (Dean, 46'), M Acosta (capt.) (Williams, 63'), M Oregel (Osorio, 63'), M Gutiérrez (Hlyut, 63'), F Zinckernagel (Glasgow, 63'), F Barlow (Boltz, 63'), F Bamba (Cassano, 46')

Subs not used: None

Portland Timbers: GK Crepeau (Pantemis, 62'), D Zuparic, D McGraw (Araujo, 46'), D K. Miller, D Fory (Smith, 62'), M Chara (capt.), M Ayala (Ortiz, 46'), M Antony (E. Miller, 62'), M Paredes (McNamara, 62'), F Mora, F Kelsy (Lassiter, 62')

Subs not used: GK Muse, GK Burns, D Bravo, D Pope, M Adolfo, M Johnston, M Linhares, F Guerra

Referee: Elijio Arreguin

Assistant Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth Official: Ismail Elfath

