New England Revolution Battle Atlanta United FC in Preseason Friendly on Saturday

February 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

BRADENTON, Fla. - The New England Revolution played their fourth match of the 2025 preseason, falling 2-0 against Atlanta United FC on Saturday afternoon at IMG Academy. Nearly all of the Revolution's starting group saw over 70 minutes of action, a preseason high, while winger Ignatius Ganago logged 35 minutes in his first action for the club. The Revs' newest arrival joined camp this week after signing on loan from French side FC Nantes.

Starters from both sides went deep into the second half, with wholesale changes for both sides shortly after the 70th minute. When New England swapped its lineup, defender and U22 Initiative signing Ilay Feingold collecting his first preseason appearance for the club. In the opening 10 minutes, midfielder Jackson Yueill nearly opened the scoring for the Revolution with a shot from close range, but the attempt was just off target. In the closing minutes, the Revolution created several more chances to score, including a powerful volley from 18-year-old Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth that narrowly missed the frame. Maxi Urruti and Malcolm Fry each sent efforts on goal late, forcing Atlanta goalkeeper Josh Cohen into a pair of saves.

Following Saturday's match, Head Coach Caleb Porter, midfielder Carles Gil, and defender Brandon Bye provided soundbytes to reflect on the team's performance. View the links below to access footage, photos, and a complete transcript.

The Revolution continue preseason action on Tuesday, February 11, facing USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies in a friendly match at IMG Academy (12:00 p.m. ET). The preseason then concludes next Saturday, Feb. 15 at Gillette Stadium against Hartford Athletic (7:30 p.m. ET). That final preseason friendly against Hartford is free to attend for Revolution Season Members, and will be streamed live on Revolutionsoccer.net.

New England Revolution 0, Atlanta United FC 2

1st Half Lineup: Aljaž Ivačič; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Brandon Bye; Jackson Yueill, Alhassan Yusuf, Carles Gil ©; Luca Langoni, Ignatius Ganago (Noel Buck 35'), Leonardo Campana.

2nd Half Lineup: Aljaž Ivačič (Donovan Parisian 73'); Will Sands (Peyton Miller 73'), Mamadou Fofana (Wyatt Omsberg 73'), Brayan Ceballos (Tanner Beason 73'), Brandon Bye (Ilay Feingold 73'); Jackson Yueill (Eric Klein 73'), Alhassan Yusuf (Jack Panayotou 73'), Noel Buck (Allan Oyirwoth 73'); Carles Gil © (Andrew Farrell 73'), Luca Langoni (Malcolm Fry 73'), Leonardo Campana (Maxi Urruti 73').

