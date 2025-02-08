LA Galaxy Acquire Midfielder Lucas Sanabria from Club Nacional de Football

February 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired midfielder Lucas Sanabria from Uruguayan Primera Division side Club Nacional de Football. Sanabria, who will occupy an MLS U22 Initiative roster spot, will be signed to a five-year contract through the end of the 2029 MLS season and will be added to the club's roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Sanabria, 21, joins the LA Galaxy after having recorded five goals and four assists in 46 matches played (41 starts) across all competitions (Campeonato Uruguayo Clausura & Apertura, Copa AUF Uruguay, Copa Libertadores, Torneo Intermedio) since signing a professional contract with Nacional in January of 2024. This past season, Sanabria registered one goal and two assists in 12 matches played (12 starts) during the 2024 Campeonato Uruguayo Clausura.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lucas to the LA Galaxy," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "Lucas has shown exciting technical ability and intense competitiveness during his debut season with Nacional, which included multiple appearances in the Copa Libertadores, and his time with Uruguayan youth national teams. We look forward to Lucas joining the Galaxy family and integrating in the team in these final weeks before the upcoming season."

The Florida, Uruguay, native tallied one goal in 11 appearances (11 starts) for Nacional during the 2023-24 Copa Libertadores, helping his club reach the Round of 16 of the competition. In 10 matches played (5 starts) during the 2024 Campeonato Uruguayo Apertura, Sanabria registered one goal and two assists. Sanabria recorded two goals in four matches played (4 starts) for Nacional during the 2024 Copa AUF Uruguay, helping his side reach the final of the competition.

Sanabria was part of the Nacional side that won the 2024 edition of the Torneo Intermedio after logging one goal and two assists in seven appearances (7 starts) in the tournament. The midfielder made his professional debut for Club Nacional when he started and played 45 minutes against Liverpool F.C. In the Round of 16 of the Copa AUF Uruguay on Feb. 6, 2024. At the international level, Sanabria was called in by the Uruguayan National Team for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying for matches against Peru on Oct. 11 and Ecuador on Oct. 15.

Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire Lucas Sanabria from Club Nacional de Football and sign the midfielder to a five-year contract through the end of the 2029 MLS season on Feb. 8, 2025.

Lucas Sanabria

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-0

Weight: 150

Date Of Birth: Dec. 26, 2003

Age: 21

Birthplace: Florida, Uruguay

Last Club: Club Nacional de Football (Uruguay)

Citizenship: Uruguay

Acquired: Acquired from Club Nacional de Football and signed to a five-year contract through the end of the 2029 MLS season on Feb. 8, 2025.

