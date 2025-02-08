Quakes edged by first-half goal at preseason Coachella Valley Invitational

February 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







INDIO, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Empire Polo Club in their second preseason game at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational.

The Red Bulls struck first in the 42nd minute when Omar Valencia's corner kick was headed home by Alexander Hack to give New York a 1-0 lead before intermission.

In the second half, the Quakes' attack assailed the New York net. In the 71st minute, a Mark-Anthony Kaye shot from outside the box was parried away as well as Chicho Arango's ensuing two attempts to score off the rebound. In the 80th minute, Niko Tsakiris and Josef Martínez combined to get Cristian Espinoza the ball on the right wing but the Argentine forward's blast was saved. In the 85th minute, Arango poked the ball ahead to a streaking Espinoza who was one-on-one with Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, but the subsequent shot bounced off the right post, then off Coronel and away from danger.

The Quakes finish CVI play against the Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (10 a.m. PT) in a match that will air locally on KTVU Plus. San Jose will then conclude the preseason in Indio with a closed-door friendly against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Feb. 15, before commencing the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season under new Head Coach Bruce Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, at PayPal Park against Real Salt Lake (7:30 p.m. PT).

MATCH INFORMATION

2025 Preseason - Coachella Valley Invitational

San Jose Earthquakes 0-1 New York Red Bulls

Feb. 8, 2025 - Empire Polo Grounds - Indio, Calif.

Scoring Summary:

NYRB (0-1) - Alexander Hack (Omar Valencia) 42'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Ian Harkes (caution) 54'

SJ - Daniel Munie (caution) 68'

NYRB - Jair Collahuazo (caution) 90'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Earl Edwards Jr. (Daniel 46'), Max Floriani (Daniel Munie 46'), Bruno Wilson (Rodrigues 46'), Reid Roberts (Dave Romney 46'), Oscar Verhoeven (Mark-Anthony Kaye 46'), Beau Leroux (Cristian Espinoza 46'), Nick Fernandez (Niko Tsakiris 46'), Vítor Costa (Ian Harkes 46'), Jack Skahan (Jamar Ricketts 46'), Ousseni Bouda (Chicho Arango 46'), Amahl Pellegrino (Josef Martínez 46').

NEW YORK RED BULLS: Carlos Coronel, Omar Valencia (Raheem Edwards 46'), Alexander Hack (Aiden Jarvis 64'), Sean Nealis (Tim Parker 64'), Noah Eile (Dylan Nealis 46'), Cameron Harper (Mohammed Sofo 64'), Daniel Edelman (Adri Mehmeti 64'), Emil Forsberg (Jair Collahuazo 64'), Peter Stroud (Dennis Gjengaar 64'), Julian Hall, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Wiki Carmona 46').

