Inter Miami CF Defeats Club Olimpia 0-5 in Preseason Friendly in San Pedro Sula, Honduras

February 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF recorded another successful stop in the Club's The Americas Preseason Tour, earning a resounding 0-5 win over Club Olimpia in a packed Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras in the team's third and final match throughout Latin America as part of its preseason preparations. Notably, the match saw forward Luis Suárez bag his first goal of 2025. Additionally, Academy product and Homegrown player Tyler Hall marked his Inter Miami First Team debut, while recently signed defender Gonzalo Luján made his Club debut.

The first half saw Inter Miami take the lead in the 27th minute through a goal by captain Lionel Messi. Midfielder Federico Redondo and defender Noah Allen then struck in the 44th and the second minute of added time to send the match into the half with Inter Miami up 0-3 on the scoreboard.

In the second half, the team followed suit and continued generating danger in attack. Suárez in the 54th minute and center back Ryan Sailor in the 79th minute rounded out the win for the definitive 0-5 scoreline in front of the electrifying fans in San Pedro Sula.

Next, Inter Miami will travel back to the United States for the team's final 2025 preseason friendly. The Club is set to take on rivals Orlando City SC at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. next Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

