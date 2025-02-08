San Diego FC Debut vs. New York City FC at 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

February 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC (SDFC) fell to New York City FC 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational. The match marked the Club's first-ever public preseason match and the first against an MLS opponent.

SDFC defender Paddy McNair opened the scoring in the 19th minute of the match, heading home an in-swinging cross from SDFC winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano. SDFC Designated Player Anders Dreyer recorded his first preseason minutes with the team, also recording an assist on McNair's goal. SDFC midfielder Aníbal Godoy would have tied the match 2-2 after he hit the ball into the back of the net in the 59th minute, but the goal was disallowed.

SDFC will next face the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in the Club's second preseason test as part of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational.

Next up, SDFC will face the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (1:30 p.m. PT) in the Club's second preseason match as part of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational. The match will be streamed live on the San Diego FC Mobile App.

MATCH INFORMATION

2025 Preseason - Coachella Valley Invitational

San Diego FC 1-3 New York City FC

Feb. 8, 2025 - Empire Polo Grounds - Indio, Calif.

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) - Paddy McNair (assisted by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Anders Dreyer) 19'

NY (1-1) - Alonso Martínez (assisted by Tayvon Gray) 28'

NY (2-1) - Mounsef Bakrar (assisted by Alonso Martínez) 39'

NY (3-1) - Alonso Martínez 65'

Misconduct Summary:

SD- Alejandro Álvarado (caution) 35'

SD - Jeppe Tverskov (caution) 61'

SD - Hamady Diop (caution) 73'

NY - Tomas Romero (caution) 88'

SAN DIEFO FC: CJ Dos Santos; Alejandro Álvarado Jr., Christopher McVey, Paddy McNair (Ian Pilcher, 64'), Franco Negri (Hamady Diop 64'); Aníbal Godoy (Luca de la Torre, 64'), Jeppe Tverskov (Trialist, 64'), Tomás Ángel (Onni Valakari, 46'); Anders Dreyer (Emmanuel Boateng, 64'), Marcus Ingvartsen (Anisse Saidi, 64'), Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Alex Mighten, 64')

