Tigers' Power Play Erupts In 3rd Period In 5-2 Win Over Giants

October 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Medicine Hat Tigers battle the Vancouver Giants

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Randy Feere) Medicine Hat Tigers battle the Vancouver Giants(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Randy Feere)

Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Medicine Hat Tigers scored four power play goals - two of them on a 5-on-3 in the third period - in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night at Co-op Place.

The Giants had a 2-1 lead entering the third period thanks to goals from Tyson Zimmer and Adam Titlbach, but after a double minor for high sticking and a roughing penalty were called on Vancouver nine seconds apart, the Tigers took advantage and scored three power play goals in a span of 1:31.

Oasis Weisblatt and Hunter St. Martin had a pair of goals each for the home side, while Gavin McKenna scored the other Tigers goal.

The loss means the Giants record drops to 5-3-0. They are now 2-2 on their five-game Alberta road trip, with Edmonton being the final opponent on Monday afternoon.

Burke Hood made 23 saves in net for the Giants.

Neither team scored in the first period, though each side had some good looks. The shots on goal favoured the Giants 10-8 after 20 minutes.

Just 26 seconds into the second period, Vancouver opened the scoring after Thorpe got to the loose puck at the side of the goal, spun and fired a pass to the front of the net in one motion, setting up Zimmer for his second of the season.

The Tigers evened the score 1-1 on a power play at the 6:35 mark of the middle frame on St. Martin's fourth goal of the season.

Before the second period came to a close, Titlbach regained the lead for the Giants thanks to a great backdoor feed from Aaron Obobaifo on a Giants power play.

The penalty trouble for the Giants began 5:11 into the third period, when Howell was whistled for a double minor for high sticking when he followed through high on a hit. Although neither of the referees called the play initially, they huddled to discuss it and then sent Howell to the box.

Nine seconds into Howell's penalty, Kyren Gronick was called for roughing when he and Weisblatt were engaged in a battle right off the faceoff that resulted in Weisblatt losing his helmet.

Fifty seconds after the 5-on-3 began, Weisblatt tied the game from the right circle.

Sixteen seconds later, he scored his second of the night to give the Tigers their first lead of the night.

McKenna scored again on the power play 1:15 later to make it 4-2 for Medicine Hat when he ripped a shot from the high slot.

St. Martin fired home his second of the game with only 5:47 remaining to put the icing on the cake. STATISTICS

SOG : VAN - 10/10/5 = 25 | MH - 8/9/11 = 28

PP: VAN- 1/4 | MH - 4/5

Face-Offs: VAN - 28 | MH - 28 THEY SAID IT

"That's a real good Med Hat team: a lot of offensive power. We were trading chances. They were pretty even through two periods, so we were playing hard. I think we played about 45 minutes tonight and then got into some discipline trouble that cost us the game...I liked us through two periods there. Good learning lesson for us. There were some positives for sure, but at the end of the day, it came down to some discipline and a full two-minute 5-on-3, right? But we'll take some positives going into Edmonton." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio 3 STARS

1st : MH - Andrew Basha - 4A, 1 SOG

2nd: MH - Gavin McKenna- 1G, 3A, 5 SOG,

3rd: MH - Hunter St. Martin - 2G, 8 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : LOSS - Burke Hood (23 saves / 28 shots)

Medicine Hat: WIN - Jordan Switzer (23 saves / 25 shots) UP NEXT Date Opponent Time Location Monday, October 14 Edmonton Oil Kings 11 AM PT Rogers Place Saturday, October 19 Prince Albert 7 PM PT Langley Events Centre Sunday, October 20 Wenatchee Wild 4 PM PT Town Toyota Center

