Preview: Americans vs Blazers - October 13

October 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







PREVIEW: Americans vs Blazers - Oct. 13

Category: article October 13, 2024

Americans vs Blazers

Sunday, October 13 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: Jackson Smith scored the overtime winner last night, fending off a comeback attempt by the Kamloops Blazers in a 5-4 win. Tri-City jumped out to a 4-1 lead after Kamloops opened the scoring before the Blazers rattled off three straight goals to tie the game. Brandon Whynott, Nick Anisimovicz, Carter Savage and Gavin Garland also scored for Tri-City.

VS KAMLOOPS: It's the second of four meetings between the Americans and Blazers in the 2024-25 season. Tri-City took the first game,5-4 in overtime thanks to Jackson Smith's game winner. After tonight the two teams won't see each other again until the New Year when Tri-City travels to Kamloops for games on January 29 and February 11.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Kamloops Blazers

Jackson Smith (1-6-7) Nathan Behm (6-3-9)

Austin Zemlak (1-5-6) Jordan Keller (1-8-9)

Jake Sloan (2-3-5) Emmitt Finnie (3-3-6)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Kamloops Blazers

Power Play - 16.0% (4-for-25) Power Play - 23.1% (6-for-26)

Penalty Kill - 73.1% (19-for-26) Penalty Kill - 80.8% (21-for-26)

Around the Concourse:

Chuck-A-Puck: Purchase at sections C and R

Mid Columbia Reading Foundation: Table at section C

Benton Franklin Orthopedic Association Information Center: Table at section L

Disc Drop Game: Customer Service Section R

Jersey Auction: Lukas Matecha #30 (White) at Section D

Gesa Autograph Booth: Brandon Whynott - Post-game (Section J)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.