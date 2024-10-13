Broncos Drop Second Straight in Home Loss to Silvertips

Swift Current, SK - A four goal first period was more than enough for the Everett Silvertips as they took out the Swift Current Broncos 6-3 Saturday night at InnovationPlex.

The Silvertips got on the board first as Tyler MacKenzie would counter on a turnover in the Broncos zone notching his 6th of the season at 7:46. Everett would push their offence at 13:04 as Dominik Rymon would rifle his third of campaign from Carter Bear & Landon DuPont. Swift Current would get on the board after the first media timeout in first as Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) would take a feed from Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) to get within a shot of the Silvertips making it 2-1. But Everett would go to their first power play of the game and Carter Bear would jam in his 6th of the season at 15:49 from Julius Miettinen and Tarin Smith. In the final minute of play in the first, Bear would counter again pushing the Tips lead to 4-1 from Rylan Pearce.

The Broncos would outshoot the Silvertips in the period 12-10 and would be reward with the period's lone goal with 19 seconds left as Mistelbacher would get his 5th of the season unassisted to cut the Everett lead down to 4-2.

Into the third period the Broncos were faced with an early penalty kill that was successful but moments after the kill, Eric Jamieson would pounce on a lose puck beating Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) at 8:54. The Broncos would get a power play of their own in the second half of the third period as Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) at 10:34 would get the Broncos within a pair of goals at 10:34 but that's as close as they'd get as Tyler MacKenzie would add an empty netter to solidify the Silvertips victory 6-3.

With the loss the Broncos drop below .500 with a 4-5 record while Everett moved to 7-2 on the campaign.

Next up for the Broncos, the home stand continues Friday night against the Spokane Chiefs.

