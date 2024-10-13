Tigers Come Back To Topple Giants 5-2

October 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers welcomed the Vancouver Giants to Co-op Place for the first time since November 1, 2022. The Tigers were looking to finish off a busy week with a third win on home ice in four nights.

Both teams were had some chances in the first period but the goaltenders stood tall and kept the game scoreless. The Giants held the edge in shots 10 to 8 in the opening frame.

We didn't have to wait long in the second period to see the first goal of the game. Only 26 seconds in, Tyson Zimmer gave the Giants the lead with his second of the season. Tyler Thorpe grabbed the puck at the side of the net, spun around and found Zimmer in front with a cross crease pass that he fired into the open cage. The Tigers would respond six minutes later when Hunter St. Martin netted his fourth of the season. St. Martin finished off a great tic tac toe play. Gavin McKenna moved the puck down to Andrew Basha who quickly found St. Martin in front with a cross crease pass for the tap in. Vancouver would reinstate their lead before the end of the period though. While one the power play, the Giants scored a similar tic tac toe play that resulted in Adam Titlbach tapping in the puck for his second of the season.

The Tigers came out in the third period with a different energy and scored three goals in a flurry while on the power play. Oasiz Wiesblatt scored a pair of goals only 16 seconds apart. The first goal was a one-timer from the faceoff dot off a feed from Basha with McKenna picking up the second assist. The second goal was much the same but from closer to the blue line off a feed from Basha. Mathew Ward found the scoresheet with the second assists on the go ahead goal. The Tigers continued to pressure and added another power play marker just over a minute later to take a two goal lead. McKenna skated in and let a bomb go from the top of the right circle for his second of the season. Basha picked up his fourth assist of the night on the goal. The Tigers would added one more late for good measure. St. Martin let a wrister go that found the top corner for this second of the night and team leading fifth on the season. McKenna picked up the assist for his fourth point of the night and his team leading 14th of the season.

Jordan Switzer made his first start of the season at home. He had an excellent game making a number of timely saves. He stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced in the game for his first win of the season.

Special Teams:

PP: 4/5 - 80%

PK: 3/4 - 75%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Andrew Basha - Medicine Hat

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Oasiz Wiesblatt - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Jordan Switzer

The Tigers are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Prince George Cougars in their lone meeting this season. Game time is 7:00 PM and tickets are available on tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.