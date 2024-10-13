Pats Drop Tight Contest to Chiefs

October 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats dropped their first one-goal game of the season, falling 4-3 to the Spokane Chiefs on Sunday afternoon inside the Brandt Centre.

The Pats fell despite outshooting the Chiefs 14-2 in the third and 29-21 overall, marking their largest shot differential of the season (+8). The Pats had two one-goal leads slip away from them in the first period before taking a 4-2 lead in the second. In the third, Cole Temple capitalized on a turnover and scored on a breakaway to get Regina within one.

The Pats pulled the goalie for the final two minutes of the game and kept the puck inside the Spokane zone for most of the time, almost tying the game several times.

Zach Moore scored for a second straight game for Regina, and Sam Oremba scored his second of the season, and his first since Sept. 20 (six games). Tye Spencer tallied two assists in the loss.

Berkly Catton (3A) and Shea Van Olm (2G-1A) led the way offensively with three-point games for the Chiefs. Dawson Cowan made 26 saves in the win for the Chiefs as they improved to 7-2-0. The Pats fall to 4-4-0.

FINAL SCORE: Chiefs 4, Pats 3

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Pats at 4:37 - Zach Moore (2), assisted by Tye Spencer & Tyson Buczkowski (PP) // Spencer sent a slap pass to the front of the net and Moore tipped it past Dawson Cowan to give the Pats an early 1-0 lead.

1-1 Chiefs at 5:57 - Rasmus Ekstrom (4), assisted by Berkly Catton & Shea Van Olm // Catton found Ekstrom alone in front and he put a backhander past Kelton Pyne's outstretched glove to tie the game at 1-1.

2-1 Pats at 13:55 - Sam Oremba (2), assisted by Tye Spencer & Jaxson Vaughan // Spencer got the puck behind the Chiefs' goal line and put a pass out front to Oremba who sent it past Cowan to make it 2-1 Pats.

2-2 Chiefs at 14:34 - Shea Van Olm (7), assisted by Will McIsaac & Nathan Mayes // Van Olm was sprung on a breakaway from just over centre ice and his shot beat Pyne high to his blocker side to even the contest up at 2-2.

Second Period

3-2 Chiefs at 9:00 - Hayden Paupanekis (2), assisted by Chase Harrington & Berkly Catton // On a delayed penalty, Paupanekis snuck a bad angle shot past Pyne to give the Chiefs their first lead of the game at 3-2.

4-2 Chiefs at 14:00 - Shea Van Olm (8), assisted by Berkly Catton (SH) // The Chiefs got free on a two-on-one and Van Olm made no mistake as he buried the shorthanded marker to give the Chiefs a two-goal lead.

Third Period

4-3 Chiefs at 4:13 - Cole Temple (1), unassisted // Temple stole the puck from a Chiefs defender, had a long breakaway from centre ice, and snuck the puck under Cowan to pull the Pats to within one at 4-3.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 10-5-14-29 | Spokane - 11-8-2-21

PP : Regina - 1/4 | Spokane - 0/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (17 saves / 21 shots)

Spokane: Dawson Cowan (26 saves / 29 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Berkly Catton (3A) - Chiefs

Second: Tye Spencer (2A) - Pats

Third: Shea Van Olm (2G-1A) - Chiefs

COMING UP

The Regina Pats travel to Saskatoon on Tuesday before coming back home for a Saturday night battle with the Seattle Thunderbirds on October 19. Tickets are available.

