T-Birds Push Past Portland

October 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash -The Seattle Thunderbirds scored twice in the third period and came from behind to beat the Portland Winterhawks, 6-5, Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. Kazden Mathies' second goal of the night stood as the game winner as Seattle swept their three game homestand. The Thunderbirds now take to the road for their next six games. The road trip begins Friday in Brandon, Manitoba against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

"It wasn't our best game," said head coach Matt O'Dette of the back-and-forth battle. "But it was a very resilient game. Certain parts of the game were good then we fell behind the eight ball, but we stayed in the fight throughout the game 'til we found a way to push through."

Seattle (4-4-1-0) opened the scoring at 2:10 of the first period with Nathan Pilling's first of two on the night. Portland would score the next three, including a pair of power play goals, to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

"Discipline is always a factor, against Portland," commented O'Dette of his team's penalty trouble. "We took a few too many penalties, maybe a couple were avoidable, and they cashed in on them."

The Thunderbirds tied the game 3-3 with a pair of goals just over two minutes apart midway through period two. Pilling got his second at 8:34 and Simon Lovsin scored at 10:50.

A third Winterhawks power play goal at 13:37 made it 4-3 but Seattle answered quickly with Mathies first goal, putting back a rebound of a Kaleb Hartmann shot at 14:54 to make it a 4-4 game. Just before the second period ended, Portland regained the lead.

With six and a half minutes remaining in the contest the T-Birds tied it at 5-5 with a strong rush down the left wing by Matej Pekar who scored his first WHL goal at 13:33. Mathies game winner came less than two minutes later, once again swatting home a rebound.

"I know to get some goals I have to go to the front of the net, so that's where I go," remarked Mathies of his two goals. "It ends up on my stick and I'm getting goals in the key parts of games, when our team needs it. That's when I can step up for our team."

The win improved the T-Birds home record to 4-1-0-0.

T-BIRDS EXTRA

The Thunderbirds don't return home until November 1st when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings. It will be the first of five straight on home ice.

Pilling scored six goals on the three game homestand. He had a hat trick Tuesday against Tri-City and a game winner Friday versus Kamloops in addition to his two-goal effort against Portland.

Sawyer Mynio was held off the scoresheet for the first time this season, seeing his five-game point streak snapped.

Rookie defenseman Vanek Popil assisted on the Lovsin goal, earning him his first WHL point.

The T-Birds played the game without Antonio Martorana, Owen Boucher, Will Jamieson and Finn Bagley. All four players are dealing with injuries.

