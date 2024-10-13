Americans Edge Blazers, 5-4 in Overtime

October 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA. - Jackson Smith's first goal of the season came in overtime as the Tri-City Americans (2-3-1-0) held off a comeback effort by the Kamloops Blazers (2-4-1-0) with a 5-4 win Saturday night.

It was a tough start to the game for the Americans as Kamloops scored just 30 seconds in. A hard forecheck by Kamloops forced a turnover behind the Tri-City net and Emmitt Finnie took a pass from below the goal line, scoring his third of the year.

Despite the goal, both teams had a sluggish opening 12 minutes with multiple turnovers and missed passes in the early going. In the final minute of the period the Americans got the much-needed tying goal.

Tri-City gained the Kamloops line on a three-on-two rush as Carter MacAdams dropped the puck for Brandon Whynott, who skated down the left side before firing a shot through the fivehole of Dylan Ernst to tie the game. It was Whynott's team-leading fourth goal of the season.

The two teams went into the intermission tied at one, with the shots also even at eight.

The late goal seemed to spark the Americans as they came out with more jump to start the second period. It eventually led to their first lead of the game while on the power play.

Smith gained the Kamloops line on left wing and spotted Nick Anisimovicz racing toward the back post, feeding him a hard pass for the open-net tap in. It was Anisimovicz's first goal of the season with Smith and goaltender Lukas Matecha getting the assists.

That goal only deepend Tri-City's momentum as they began to pour on the pressure, adding to the lead.

Carter Savage took a pass from Austin Zemlak and let a one timer go from the blue line, beating a screened Ernst for his first of the season, and first at home as an American, to push it to a 3-1 lead.

Three and a half minutes later Jake Gudelj came down the right wing into the Kamloops zone, sending a spinning shot toward the net that snuck through Ernst. The puck sat loose in the crease and Gavin Garland knocked it in, making it a 4-1 lead and forcing the Blazers to take their 30-second time out.

Kamloops responded with a power play goal off the stick of Oren Shtrom with 3:37 left in the period, sending the two teams to the locker room with the Americans leading 4-2.

Much like the Americans late goal in the first, the Blazers late goal in the second gave them the jolt they needed as they came out of the intermission with life.

Four minutes into the period Layton Feist scored his second of the season to bring the lead down to one, and the Americans would then run into penalty trouble and see Kamloops tie the game.

While on another man advantage, Harrison Brunicke let a hard shot go from the high slot that beat Matecha, pulling Kamloops even with their third straight goal.

Shortly after the goal the Americans took another penalty but were able to fend off the Blazers power play and get the game into overtime, securing a point for both teams.

After the Blazers had initial possession in overtime Tri-City was able to get their offense going. Max Curran nearly ended the game when he took a cross-crease pass from Smith off the rush, but the pass was too in tight for Curran to redirect into the open net.

As the Americans recovered in their own zone and rushed up the ice, Smith skated in on right wing before getting to the face off dot and wiring a shot under the glove of Ernst, winning the game for Tri-City.

The two teams meet again Sunday for a 4:05 puck drop at the Toyota Center.

Announced attendance was 3,078.

