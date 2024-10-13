Heidt's Hat Trick Helps Cougars to 5-4 Win over Raiders

October 13, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE BC - The Prince George Cougars are back in the win column after a character 5-4 win over the Prince Albert Raiders, on Saturday at the CN Centre.

The Cats were led by their captain Riley Heidt who scored three times in the victory, while Bauer Dumanski and Jett Lajoie added singles. Cougar goaltender Josh Ravensbergen collected his fifth win of the season for Prince George, making 15 saves on 19 shots.

GOALS:

1st PERIOD

1-0 Raiders at 5:00 - Doogan Pederson (2) assisted by Brayden Dube and Luke Moroz // The Raiders were able to capitalize off a Cougar turnover to get the scoring started. The Raiders got the puck off a Cougar stick along the goal line and Brayden Dube spotted Doogan Pederson in the slot for his second of the season to make it 1-0.

1-1at 7:07 - Riley Heidt (2) assisted by Viliam Kmec and Borya Valis // Following a media timeout, Viliam Kmec made a magnificent pass up ice to Riley Heidt who then made zero mistakes on a breakaway, going five-hole on Max Hildebrand to tie the game at one.

2nd PERIOD

2-1 Raiders at 2:42 - Aiden Oiring (2) assisted by Niall Crocker // The Raiders, once again, capitalized on a Cougar turnover and Aiden Oiring snuck a shot from the left circle that just squeaked by Ravensbergen to re-store the Raider lead.

2-2 at 7:19 - Borya Valis (4) assisted by Jett Lajoie // Shortly after the Raider goal, PG responded. A 2 on 1 created by the Cats resulted in the tying goal as a terrific pass from Jett Lajoie went cross-ice to Borya Valis and the Cougar 20-year-old fired home the one-timer to knot the game at two.

3-2 PG at 8:10 - Riley Heidt (3) (PP) assisted by Koehn Ziemmer and Terik Parascak // The Cougars top power-play unit when to work and connected in quick succession. A pass from Koehn Ziemmer spotted Riley Heidt at the left circle and he buried home his second of the night to make it 3-2 Prince George.

3-3 at 14:01 - Niall Crocker (2) (PP) assisted by Aiden Oiring and Tomas Mrsic // The Raiders responded with a power-play tally. Aiden Oiring spotted Niall Crocker on the back door in the blue paint and slid home his second of the season to tie the game again.

4-3 Cougars at 18:06 - Riley Heidt (4) (PP) assisted by Borya Valis and Koehn Ziemmer // Riley Heidt did it again. A pass from Borya Valis made its way to the Cougar captain at the left circle and he made no mistake, firing it blocker side on Hildebrand for his hat-trick marker.

3rd PERIOD:

5-3 Cougars at 5:29 - Bauer Dumanski (1) (SH) assisted by Matteo Danis // Despite being down a man, the Cougars won an offence zone faceoff to defenceman Bauer Dumanski, and he rifled a shot past Hildebrand from the slot area to give Prince George their first two-goal lead of the evening.

5-4 Cougars at 13:01 - Brayden Dube (1) assisted by Lukas Dragicevic // Newly acquired Raider defenceman Lukas Dragicevic brought the puck into the Cougar zone and the puck eventually found the stick of Brayden Dube in the slot and wristed in his first of the season to make it a one-goal game.

FINAL SCORE:

PA: 4 PG: 5

FINAL SHOTS:

PA: 19 PG: 34

POWER-PLAYS:

PA: 1-7 PG: 2-5

GOALTENDING:

PA: Max Hildebrand - 58:23 - 29/34

PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 60:00 - 15/19

3 STARS:

1.PG: Riley Heidt (3-0-3)

2.PG: Borya Valis (1-2-3)

3.PA: Aiden Oiring (1-1-2)

POST-GAME INTERVIEW WITH MARK LAMB & RILEY HEIDT

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2024/10/13115653/post-game-interviews-lamb-heidt.mp3

