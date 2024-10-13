Chiefs Back in Win Column After 4-3 Victory over Regina Sunday Afternoon

Regina, SK - The Spokane Chiefs find themselves back in the win column after a 4-3 victory over the Regina Pats Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs improve to 7-2-0-0 on the season, including 2-1-0-0 so far on the six-game road trip through the Eastern Conference.

Spokane allowed just one power play goal in the contest, squashing Regina's other three man advantages. That first power play goal opened the scoring for the day at 4:37 as Zach Moore gave the Pats an early 1-0 lead.

The Chiefs were quick to answer, though, as Swedish forward Rasmus Ekström evened the score just under six minutes into play with his fourth goal of the season. Ekström picked up a centering feed from Berkly Catton and drove to the net, chipping it into the net with a slick backhand to make it a 1-1 game at 5:57. It was Catton's first of three assists in the game. Overage forward Shea Van Olm also picked up an assist, also his first of three points for the afternoon.

Sam Oremba gave the Pats a 2-1 lead at 13:55 in the first with help from Tye Spencer and Jaxsin Vaughan, but the Chiefs once again tied things up as Van Olm exited the penalty box, scooped up the puck, and took it straight to the twine to make it a 2-2 game at 17:34.

Spokane dominated the second period, tacking on two more goals and holding the Pats to just five shots on goal. Spokane's third goal of the game came from a sharp angle shot at the right circle by Hayden Paupanekis after he picked up a feed from Chase Harrington behind the net.

Five minutes later, the Chiefs notched their fourth and final goal of the game as Catton raced up the ice with the puck and slid it under a Pat's stick to Van Olm who drove it home for his second goal of the game and eighth of the season. It was a short-handed effort by the Chiefs' top line and the team's second short-handed goal of the season.

The only goal in the third period came from Cole Temple to make it 4-3, but that's as close as the Pats would get as Dawson Cowan shut down any other scoring opportunities for Regina to secure the 4-3 victory.

The Chiefs went 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, while Cowan turned aside 26 shots.

Up next, Spokane will take on the Moose Jaw Warriors Tuesday night in their fourth game of the long road trip.

