Tigers Fall 6-3 to Canes in Pre-Season Finale

September 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers and Hurricanes closed out their pre-season schedule on Sunday afternoon in Medicine Hat. It was their second matchup of the pre-season. Lethbridge came away with a 4-1 victory on home ice in the first meeting.

Carsen Adair opened the scoring for the Canes midway through the first. He let a shot go from the high slot that bounced off a body and found the back of the net. The Tigers would even up the score before the intermission though. Jonas Woo found Bryce Pickford open with a cross-ice pass that he wristed blocker side for his first as a Tiger.

Mathew Ward would give the Tigers the lead early in the second period. He came streaking down the right side with a defender trailing closely. He let a laser beam go that beat the Lethbridge goaltender. The Hurricanes would respond with a quick pair of goals though before the midway mark of the period. Leo Braillard got his second of the pre-season after his shot bounced off a skate and in. Just over two minutes later, Kai Anderson found Kooper Gizowski parked out beside the net for a tap in.

Pickford cut the lead to one early in the third period with his second of the night. He cut hard off the right side while holding off a defender. He let a wrister go that beat the goalie low blocker side. This was as close as the Tigers would get though. The Hurricanes would add three goals late in the third. Will Scott scored his first of the pre-season off a backhand that pinballed off players until it found the twine. 13 seconds later, Gavin Lesiuk redirected Logan McCutcheon's shot into the net for his first. Leo Braillard secured the victory 89 seconds later with his second of the night to give the Hurricanes a 6-3 win.

Zach Zahara got the nod in net for the Tigers. It was his first action of the pre-season. He saved 21 of the 27 shots he faced.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/5 - 0%

PK: 4/4 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Kooper Gizowski - Lethbridge

Bryce Pickford - Medicine Hat

Brady Smith - Lethbridge

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, September 21st when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings in the regular season home opener. Game time is 7:00 PM and tickets are available on tixx.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.