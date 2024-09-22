Oil Kings Re-Assign Two Players to U18 Clubs

September 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned the following players to their respective U18 clubs.

G - Parker Snell ('08) re-assigned to OHA Edmonton U18 Prep

F - Matt Williams ('08) re-assigned to Leduc Oil Kings U18 AAA

Snell played in two pre-season games and stopped 24 of 28 shots he faced.

Williams had two assists in three games in the pre-season.

The Oil Kings roster now sits at 16 forwards, 10 defencemen, and three goalies.

The regular season kicks off for the Oil Kings on Friday in Lethbridge against the Hurricanes.

