Hawks Take Down Rockets, 5-3

September 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks defeated the Kelowna Rockets, 5-3, at Prospera Place on Saturday night to finish WHL Opening Weekend with a 2-0 record.

Game #2: Portland (5) vs. Kelowna (3)

SOG: POR (34) - KEL (38)

PP: POR (1/3) - KEL (2/4)

Saves: Štìbeták (35/38) - Kykkanen (29/34)

SCORING:

POR - First Period - Reed Brown (1) from Kye McDonough and Ryder Thompson POR - First Period - Carsyn Dyck (1) from Kyle Chyzowski (Shorthanded) POR - Second Period - Tyson Yaremko (1) from Ryan Miller and Jordan Duguay KEL - Second Period - Owen Folstrom (1) from Kanjyu Gojsic KEL - Second Period - Ethan Mittelsteadt (1) from Marek Rocak and Luke Schelter (Power Play) KEL - Second Period - Levi Benson (1) from Michael Cicek and Marek Rocak (Power Play) POR - Third Period - Diego Buttazzoni (1) from Ryder Thompson POR - Third Period - Tyson Yaremko (2) from Kayd Ruedig and Griffin Darby (Power Play)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Portland Winterhawks earned the first two goals of the contest as rookie forwards Reed Brown and Carsyn Dyck each scored their first WHL career goals 5:08 and 10:42 into the opening frame. Adding to the lead 1:28 into the second period, Tyson Yaremko and a fortunate bounce put Portland up 3-0. The Rockets answered with three straight goals in the middle frame to tie the game at three.

The third period saw Portland's Diego Buttazoni go bar-down on the Rockets goalie just 26 seconds into the frame. Yaremko followed that up with his second tally of the night, tipping the puck into the net off of a Kayd Ruedig shot just over two minutes later for the 5-3 final.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks take on the Everett Silvertips in Washington on Saturday, September 28 at 6:05 p.m. in Angel of the Winds Arena.

