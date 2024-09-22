Oil Kings Continuing Partnership with EAS

September 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are proud to announce the continuation of their partnership with Edmonton headquartered organization, ELITE Athlete Services, underscoring the organization's continuous commitment to achieving excellence.

Last season, the Oil Kings partnered with ELITE Athlete Services for the first time as they provided mental performance and wellness services, as the club continues to pursue excellence on and off the ice.

The mental training and well-being of players are pivotal in the success of the athletes and organization, and this partnership will help provide players with the tools and resources to excel as athletes and individuals.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to continue the partnership with ELITE Athlete Services," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Player mental wellness is an integral part of development in today's game and we are committed as an organization to continue to invest in our players and staff. We look forward to another season with EAS."

ELITE Athlete Services will remain an integral part of the Oil Kings organization, offering a comprehensive suite of proactive mental performance and wellness services. These services will be tailored to meet the unique needs of our athletes and organization members, equipping them with the resources they need to prepare, perform, recover, and remain mentally healthy individuals.

"We are thrilled to embark on our second year in partnership with the Edmonton Oil Kings, continuing to advance the conversation around mental performance and mental health," said Jason Campeau, CEO of EAS. "It's an honor to collaborate with an organization that prioritizes the well-being of its players and staff, equipping them with the essential tools to succeed both now and in the future. At EAS, we take pride in blending traditional clinical approaches with innovative, proprietary technology to push the boundaries of mental health and performance support."

In addition to the pursuit of on-ice excellence, the Oil Kings recognize the critical importance of athlete mental wellness. The team believes that advocating for mental wellness is a responsibility that transcends the sport, and serves to promote holistic well-being among athletes, staff members, and community. Through this partnership, it has not only promoted mental wellness within the Oil Kings, but also raise awareness of the importance of mental wellness in sport and contribute to the broader conversation surrounding athlete well-being.

