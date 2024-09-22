Royals Fall to Americans 5-4 in Second Consecutive Overtime Game
September 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
The Royals wrapped up their two-game matchup against the Tri-City Americans tonight with a 5-4 overtime loss at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.
After a scoreless first period the Americans opened the scoring with a goal at 7:38 of the second period from Kale Margolis. Tanner Scott evened the score for the Royals three minutes later, with assists from Teydon Trembecky and Cole Reschny, but the Americans answered back with a goal from Cash Koch. At 19:29 of the second period Logan Pickford scored to tie the game at two going into the third period, with assists from Cole Reschny and Teydon Trembecky.
The Royals got the go-ahead goal at 10:49 of the third period from Escalus Burlock, assisted by Keaton Verhoeff. The Americans tied it again at three with a goal at 11:46 of the period from Jake Sloan, before pulling ahead with another goal at 12:42 from Cruz Pavao. Keaton Verhoeff brought the game back to a 4-4 tie at 14:16, forcing the Royals and Americans into overtime for the second night in a row.
The Americans ended the game with a goal from Gavin Garland at 1:14 of overtime.
Scoring Summary
1st Period
No Scoring
2nd Period
7:38 Tri-City Americans Goal
Kale Margolis (1) assisted by Carter MacAdams and Jaxen Adam
10:39 Victoria Royals Goal
Tanner Scott (2) assisted by Teydon Trembecky and Cole Reschny
11:05 Tri-City Americans Goal
Cash Koch (1) assisted by Jake Sloan
19:29 Victoria Royals Goal
Logan Pickford (2) assisted by Cole Reschny and Teydon Trembecky
3rd Period
10:49 Victoria Royals Goal
Escalus Burlock (1) assisted by Keaton Verhoeff
11:46 Tri-City Americans Goal
Jake Sloan (2) assisted by Austin Zemlak
12:42 Tri-City Americans Goal
Cruz Pavao (2) assisted by Jordan Gavin and Jackson Smith
14:16 Victoria Royals Goal
Keaton Verhoeff (3) unassisted
Overtime
1:14 Tri City Americans Goal
Gavin Garland (1) assisted by Jake Sloan and Jackson Smith
Shots On Goal
Royals - 24
Americans - 50
Powerplay
Royals - 1/4
Americans - 0/6
Goalie Stats
Royals
Jayden Kraus - 45/50
Americans
Lukas Matecha - 20/24
What's Next
The Royals will play their next four games on the road, starting in Kelowna at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, September 27. From Kelowna, the Royals will head to Kamloops, Portland and Wenatchee before they return to the SOFMC for a 7:05 p.m. game on Friday, October 11.
