Royals Fall to Americans 5-4 in Second Consecutive Overtime Game

September 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals' Matthew Keller on the ice

The Royals wrapped up their two-game matchup against the Tri-City Americans tonight with a 5-4 overtime loss at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.

After a scoreless first period the Americans opened the scoring with a goal at 7:38 of the second period from Kale Margolis. Tanner Scott evened the score for the Royals three minutes later, with assists from Teydon Trembecky and Cole Reschny, but the Americans answered back with a goal from Cash Koch. At 19:29 of the second period Logan Pickford scored to tie the game at two going into the third period, with assists from Cole Reschny and Teydon Trembecky.

The Royals got the go-ahead goal at 10:49 of the third period from Escalus Burlock, assisted by Keaton Verhoeff. The Americans tied it again at three with a goal at 11:46 of the period from Jake Sloan, before pulling ahead with another goal at 12:42 from Cruz Pavao. Keaton Verhoeff brought the game back to a 4-4 tie at 14:16, forcing the Royals and Americans into overtime for the second night in a row.

The Americans ended the game with a goal from Gavin Garland at 1:14 of overtime.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

7:38 Tri-City Americans Goal

Kale Margolis (1) assisted by Carter MacAdams and Jaxen Adam

10:39 Victoria Royals Goal

Tanner Scott (2) assisted by Teydon Trembecky and Cole Reschny

11:05 Tri-City Americans Goal

Cash Koch (1) assisted by Jake Sloan

19:29 Victoria Royals Goal

Logan Pickford (2) assisted by Cole Reschny and Teydon Trembecky

3rd Period

10:49 Victoria Royals Goal

Escalus Burlock (1) assisted by Keaton Verhoeff

11:46 Tri-City Americans Goal

Jake Sloan (2) assisted by Austin Zemlak

12:42 Tri-City Americans Goal

Cruz Pavao (2) assisted by Jordan Gavin and Jackson Smith

14:16 Victoria Royals Goal

Keaton Verhoeff (3) unassisted

Overtime

1:14 Tri City Americans Goal

Gavin Garland (1) assisted by Jake Sloan and Jackson Smith

Shots On Goal

Royals - 24

Americans - 50

Powerplay

Royals - 1/4

Americans - 0/6

Goalie Stats

Royals

Jayden Kraus - 45/50

Americans

Lukas Matecha - 20/24

What's Next

The Royals will play their next four games on the road, starting in Kelowna at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, September 27. From Kelowna, the Royals will head to Kamloops, Portland and Wenatchee before they return to the SOFMC for a 7:05 p.m. game on Friday, October 11.

