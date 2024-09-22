Giants Spoil Home Opener in 4-3 Final
September 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Vancouver Giants spoiled the opening ceremonies for the 2024-25 season at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night, downing the Everett Silvertips 4-3.
Newly acquired overager Tyler MacKenzie opened the scoring for the Silveritps 10:05 into the first period. A Julien Maze steal set up a point-blank shot for MacKenzie's 40th career goal and first as a Silvertip. Vancouver answered just 2:05 later as Aaron Obobaifo beat Everett netminder Jesse Sanche glove-side to even the score. A powerplay goal by Cameron Schmidt at 17:31 gave the Giants a 2-1 lead at the end of one.
Carter Bear brought the Silvertips back to even 1:21 into the second period with a breakaway goal after a long-distance breakout pass from 15-year-old rookie Landon DuPont. Vancouver reclaimed the lead at 9:19 thanks to a Jakob Oreskovic tally, followed up by Schmidt's second of the game at 17:45.
Maze netted a powerplay goal for the Silvertips to draw within one but could not break through for a fourth time, sealing a 4-3 final.
Giants rookie Burke Hood stopped 37 of 40 in his WHL deubt. Jesse Sanche turned aside 21 of 25.
Everett hosts Portland and Kelowna next Saturday and Sunday respectively.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2024
- Hawks Take Down Rockets, 5-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Young Guns Take Charge, Blades Buck Broncos 9-3 in Home Opener - Saskatoon Blades
- Royals Fall to Americans 5-4 in Second Consecutive Overtime Game - Victoria Royals
- Tigers Fall 6-3 to Canes in Pre-Season Finale - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hood Makes 37 Saves in Debut as Giants Edge Silvertips 4-3 - Vancouver Giants
- Oil Kings Wrap up Pre-Season, Looking Forward to Opening Night - Edmonton Oil Kings
- McCagherty Scores First WHL Hat Trick as Wild Open Season with 7-1 Win Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Rockets Fall In Home Opener To Winterhawks - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors Drop Back-And-Forth Home Opener to Prince Albert - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Continuing Partnership with EAS - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Giants Spoil Home Opener in 4-3 Final - Everett Silvertips
- Oil Kings Sign Lukas Sawchyn to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Two Players to U18 Clubs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans Win, 5-4, over Royals in Overtime - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.