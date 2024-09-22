Giants Spoil Home Opener in 4-3 Final

EVERETT, Wash. - The Vancouver Giants spoiled the opening ceremonies for the 2024-25 season at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night, downing the Everett Silvertips 4-3.

Newly acquired overager Tyler MacKenzie opened the scoring for the Silveritps 10:05 into the first period. A Julien Maze steal set up a point-blank shot for MacKenzie's 40th career goal and first as a Silvertip. Vancouver answered just 2:05 later as Aaron Obobaifo beat Everett netminder Jesse Sanche glove-side to even the score. A powerplay goal by Cameron Schmidt at 17:31 gave the Giants a 2-1 lead at the end of one.

Carter Bear brought the Silvertips back to even 1:21 into the second period with a breakaway goal after a long-distance breakout pass from 15-year-old rookie Landon DuPont. Vancouver reclaimed the lead at 9:19 thanks to a Jakob Oreskovic tally, followed up by Schmidt's second of the game at 17:45.

Maze netted a powerplay goal for the Silvertips to draw within one but could not break through for a fourth time, sealing a 4-3 final.

Giants rookie Burke Hood stopped 37 of 40 in his WHL deubt. Jesse Sanche turned aside 21 of 25.

Everett hosts Portland and Kelowna next Saturday and Sunday respectively.

