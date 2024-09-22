Hood Makes 37 Saves in Debut as Giants Edge Silvertips 4-3

Everett, WA - Cameron Schmidt had another two-goal performance for the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night, but he wasn't the only storyline, as goaltender Burke Hood made 37 saves in his Western Hockey League debut to help the G-Men defeat the Everett Silvertips 4-3.

Aaron Obobaifo and Jakob Oreskovic scored the other goals for the G-Men, who improved to 2-0-0 this season.

Kyren Gronick had another two-assist performance.

The Silvertips got goals from Tyler MacKenzie, Carter Bear and Julien Maze.

The Silvertips opened the scoring halfway through the first period, when Maze stripped the puck off a Giants defender behind the net and quickly centered a pass to former Medicine Hat Tiger MacKenzie in the slot, who made no mistake.

The Giants responded less than two minutes later, when Gronick was the first one to a loose puck in the right corner and saw Obobaifo open at the right dot. Gronick got him the puck quickly, where Obobaifo had time to pick his spot, which he did, firing it home for his second of the season.

With 2:29 left in the first period, the Giants got their first lead of the game when Schmidt sniped one glove side past Jesse Sanche just seven seconds into a power play. It was a pretty finish, where Schmidt took a pass from Ryan Lin and stickhandled his way into the high slot, maneuvering his way around around the block of defenceman Rylan Pearce.

Just 1:21 into the second period, the Silvertips tied the game, after a long stretch pass from Landon Dupont connected with Bear, who went in on a breakaway and deked out Hood for his first of the season. Dupont - who is just the second ever WHL player to receive exceptional status to play in the league full-time at 15-years-old - picked up his first WHL point on the play, as he was making his WHL debut on Saturday.

At the 9:19 mark of the second, Vancouver got the lead back, after another primary assist from Gronick, after he found Oreskovic at the left circle, who quickly shot it glove side on Sanche, making the score 3-2 for the G-Men.

Before the second period was done, Schmidt extended the Giants lead to 4-2 after Tyler Thorpe intercepted a pass behind the net and found him uncontested in the slot.

Maze would get one back for Everett at the 9:56 mark of the third period on the power play, but that was as close as they would get, despite firing 14 shots on goal in the third period. THEY SAID IT

"It felt unreal. Good first game to have. It was an unreal atmosphere and really good to get that win under my belt...A little bit nervous, but my mindset going in was 'I know what I can do; I know I'm going to come up with the win.' Keep my confidence up...I watched the playoffs last year. It was pretty intense. [Tonight] wasn't as loud as the playoffs obviously, but it was still pretty good, pretty loud." - Burke Hood

"We knew this building was going to be so loud tonight with Dupont coming - his first game and stuff. We knew it was going to be loud and we talked before the game and said 'hey, let's push the pace here tonight' and I think that's what we did." - Kyren Gronick on the mentality going in

"He's an unbelievable guy. And you could tell tonight, he was our backbone for most of the game. He stood on his head, let's put it that way." - Kyren Gronick on the play of Burke Hood STATISTICS

SOG : VAN - 10/10/5 = 30 | EVT - 17/9/14 = 40

PP: VAN- 1/4 | EVT - 1/4

Face-Offs: VAN - 31 | EVT - 30 3 STARS

1st : VAN - Cameron Schmidt - 2G, 5 SOG, +1

2nd: EVT - Julien Maze - 1G, 1A, 3 SOG, +1

3rd: VAN - Burke Hood - 37 Saves on 40 shots in first WHL start GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : WIN - Burke Hood (37 saves / 40 shots)

Everett: LOSS - Jesse Sanche (21 saves / 25 shots) UP NEXT Date Opponent Time Location Friday, Sept. 27 Prince George Cougars 7 PM PT Langley Events Centre Friday, October 4 Kamloops Blazers 7 PM PT Langley Events Centre Sunday, October 6 Calgary Hitmen 1 PM PT Scotiabank Saddledome

