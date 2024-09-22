Broncos Fall in Saskatoon

September 22, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Blades would open the scoring at 6:28 as Cooper Williams would score his first WHL goal right after the first media timeout to make it 1-0 Saskatoon. Shortly after ona 4-on-4 that turned into a shortened power play would see Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) score his first of the season from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) & Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) at 9:12 draws things even at 1-1. Swift Current would have it's first lead of the season at 14:34 on the power play as Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would walk out and score his second of the season to make it 2-1. Birnie and Mistelbacher would have their second points of the night. The Broncos weren't done yet as Peyton Kettles (Winnipeg, MB) would snap home his 1st of the season to make it 3-1. But Saskatoon would get a late goal from William James to cut the lead tom 3-2 heading to the second.

Different story in the second as the Blades would score early and often as Tyler Parr would tie the game at 2:32 before Brayden Klimpke would get the Blades back out in front at 9:32 for a 4-3 lead. The Blades would add to their lead at Ben Riche would notch his second of the season on the power play at 16:53, but he wasn't done yet as in the final minute of the 2nd, Riche would strike again on a broken play that would end up in the back of the Swift Current net with 38 seconds left in the second to give Saskatoon a 6-3 lead going to the third.

Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) would relieve Reid Dyck in the third period but the Blades would keep coming thanks to a pair of goals from Misha Volotovskii and Brayden Klimpke with his second of the night to cap off the scoring as the Blades would finish off the Broncos 9-3 and sweep the weekend opening series in the 2024-25 season.

Next up for the Broncos is a road-trip to Lethbridge to battle the Hurricanes in a re-match of the 2024 Eastern Conference Quarter Finals.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.