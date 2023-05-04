Tidwell Strikes out 10, But Brooklyn Falls, 9-0

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones fell at the hands of the Aberdeen Ironbirds, 9-0, Thursday night at Maimonides Park. The loss snaps Brooklyn's three game winning streak, its longest to date this season. With the win, Aberdeen halts a four-game skid.

RHP Blade Tidwell pieced together a strong outing, striking out 10 Aberdeen batters over 5.2 innings. However, Brooklyn pitchers allowed five home runs, and the offense countered with only five base hits.

The scoring began in the top of the second inning, when Aberdeen 3B Isaac De Leon planted a ball beyond the left field wall for a solo home run. The Ironbirds doubled their lead one frame later, when CF Luis Valdéz came home to score on a throw down to second during a double steal.

In the fourth inning, the Ironbirds left the yard for the second instance, this time off the bat of 1B Max Costes to expand Aberdeen's lead to 3-0. Those three runs were the only tallies of the night surrendered by Tidwell.

In the sixth, Aberdeen kept its foot on the gas pedal when LF Isaac Bellony blasted a two run shot off the scoreboard in left field to put the Ironbirds up 5-0.

The eighth inning saw the Ironbirds put up their highest total in a single frame. First, Costes launched his second long ball of the night - a three-run home run to left field. From there, Valdéz followed suit with a solo shot to push the Aberdeen lead to 9-0 - which would end up being the final score.

The Cyclones return to action Friday at Maimonides Park against the Ironbirds. RHP Cameron Foster (0-2, 5.52 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Brooklyn, where he'll oppose RHP Trace Bright (0-2, 5.79 ERA). First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m.

