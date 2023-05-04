Askew Punches Out Four, Bowling Green Shut Out 3-0

Rome, Georgia - Keyshawn Askew struck out four over 4.1 innings of work, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-13) offense failed to create momentum in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Rome Braves (11-12) on Thursday night at Advent Health Stadium.

Rome started the scoring in the bottom of the third off Bowling Green starter Keyshawn Askew. Stephen Paolini led off with a triple to right. In the next at-bat, he scored on an RBI triple off the bat of Kevin Kilpatrick to put the Braves up 1-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Kadon Morton singled and Paolini worked a walk to put runners on first and second. Drake Baldwin singled to score Morton and increase the lead 2-0. Ignacio Alvarez walked to load the bases and Paolini scored from third on a wild pitch from Hot Rods reliever Austin Vernon to make it 3-0. Jeffry Parra singled in the ninth, but that was all the Hot Rods offense could muster, going on to lose 3-0.

Hunter Riggins (1-0) earned the win, striking out four and letting up four hits on 4.1 scoreless innings. Askew (1-3) picked up the loss, tossing 4.1 innings while allowing three runs on four hits, three walks, and four strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and the Braves play game four of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:00 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start LHP Patrick Wicklander (0-1, 4.15), while the Braves send out RHP Rolddy Munoz (2-1, 3.38) to the mound.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

