Dash Come Up Short Against Greensboro, 6-4
May 4, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
The Winston-Salem Dash had its five-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night, as the Dash fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 6-4, at Truist Stadium.
The Grasshoppers (15-9) jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the third and picking up three runs on three hits.
In the bottom half of the third, Winston-Salem (16-6) got a run back on a solo home run by Michael Turner making it a 3-1 game.
Greensboro added to its lead in the top of the sixth plating another three runs, but Winston-Salem did not go down without a fight.
For the second time this series, the Dash tried to come all the way back in the bottom of the ninth. Winston-Salem loaded the bases with DJ Gladney at the plate. The first baseman reached on a catcher's interference making it 6-2, and next batter Wilfred Veras laced a double into left center bringing home two runs, cutting it to a 6-4 game. Grasshoppers pitcher Jack Carey rebounded retiring the next two securing the win for Greensboro, 6-4.
Dash pitcher Jared Kelley, making only his second start after returning from injury, was tagged with the loss. The Dash bullpen battled, highlighted by 2.2 innings of no-hit baseball from Ernesto Jaquez.
The Grasshoppers used six pitchers on the evening with Mitchell Miller picking up the win.
Even with the loss, Winston-Salem still is off to its best start since rebranding as the Dash in 2009 with the 16-6 ledger through 22 games.
Winston-Salem and Greensboro will meet again at 7 p.m. on Friday at Truist Stadium.
