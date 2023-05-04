Dash Come Up Short Against Greensboro, 6-4

May 4, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash had its five-game winning streak come to an end Thursday night, as the Dash fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 6-4, at Truist Stadium.

The Grasshoppers (15-9) jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the third and picking up three runs on three hits.

In the bottom half of the third, Winston-Salem (16-6) got a run back on a solo home run by Michael Turner making it a 3-1 game.

Greensboro added to its lead in the top of the sixth plating another three runs, but Winston-Salem did not go down without a fight.

For the second time this series, the Dash tried to come all the way back in the bottom of the ninth. Winston-Salem loaded the bases with DJ Gladney at the plate. The first baseman reached on a catcher's interference making it 6-2, and next batter Wilfred Veras laced a double into left center bringing home two runs, cutting it to a 6-4 game. Grasshoppers pitcher Jack Carey rebounded retiring the next two securing the win for Greensboro, 6-4.

Dash pitcher Jared Kelley, making only his second start after returning from injury, was tagged with the loss. The Dash bullpen battled, highlighted by 2.2 innings of no-hit baseball from Ernesto Jaquez.

The Grasshoppers used six pitchers on the evening with Mitchell Miller picking up the win.

Even with the loss, Winston-Salem still is off to its best start since rebranding as the Dash in 2009 with the 16-6 ledger through 22 games.

Winston-Salem and Greensboro will meet again at 7 p.m. on Friday at Truist Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.