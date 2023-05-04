Caminero Named South Atlantic League Player of the Month

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder, Junior Caminero, has been named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for April. He led the league in seven different offensive categories through the first month of the season, earning the title of the best hitter in the SAL during his first 19 games of the season.

Caminero slashed .392/.438/.743, leading the league in average (.392), runs (20), hits (29), total bases (55), home runs (seven), slugging percentage (.743), and on-base plus slugging (1.181). He also knocked in the second most RBI (23), while collecting 10 multi-hit games, one of which was a five-hit performance on Opening Day against the Tourists in Asheville, North Carolina.

Coming out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Caminero was acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians in 2021. Cleveland received RHP Tobias Myers in exchange for the 19-year-old infielder. After landing with the Rays organization, he split time between the FCL and the Charleston RiverDogs last season, hitting .314 with 11 homers and 51 RBI over 62 games.

The next chance to see Caminero and the rest of the Hot Rods at Bowling Green Ballpark is Tuesday, May 9, as the Hot Rods start a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. Tickets are available and fans can secure their seats by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark Box Office during normal business hours, or going to bghotrods.com.

