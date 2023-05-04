Take Home a Crawdads Star Wars Jersey
May 4, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - The Crawdads will be celebrating Star Wars Day, May 4th, in style tonight with specialty jerseys that are being auctioned off to benefit the Women's Resource Center. The auction will run until Thursday, May 4th at 9pm.
All bidding will be conducted on the MiLB Auctions platform. Bids will be done in $5 increments. Any bids placed in the final minutes of the auction will extend the auction several minutes.
