Lee Homers, Drives in Winner in 11th; Claws Rally from 5-0 Down for 7-5 Win

May 4, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







HICKORY, NC - The BlueClaws rallied from 5-0 down and topped Hickory 7-5 in 11 innings on Thursday night at LP Frans Stadium to win their eighth of their last 10 games.

Matt Russell (2-1) got out of a bases loaded, none out jam in the 8th and threw three scoreless innings to earn the win. The BlueClaws plated two in the 11th on RBI singles from Hao Yu Lee and Rixon Wingrove.

Cam Wynne came on in the bottom of the 11th and threw a scoreless inning to earn his first save.

Jersey Shore (10-10) got back to .500 with the win and the BlueClaws have taken two of the first three with Hickory.

Neither team scored over the first two innings, but Hickory got on the board in the third on a three-run home run by Josh Hatcher, his fourth of the season. After a groundout and a single, Cody Freeman hit a two-run home run, his third of the season, to give Hickory a 5-0 lead.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the fourth on a home run by Hao Yu Lee, his first of the season. They added a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Jared Carr. He drove in Anthony Quirion, who doubled.

BlueClaws starter Matt Osterberg came out after four innings, allowing five runs.

Jersey Shore got closer in the top of the sixth. Anthony Quirion doubled in a run to cut the lead to 5-3. A wild pitch from pitcher Robby Ahlstrom brought in Rixon Wingrove to cut the lead to 5-4.

Lee went 4-6 and was a double shy of the first cycle in BlueClaws history. Wingove, Quirion, and Carr all had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:00 pm. LHP Jordan Fowler starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.