Grasshoppers Defeated the Dash 6-4

May 4, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash, 6-4 on Thursday, May 4. The Grasshoppers moved to 15-9 on the season while the Dash fell to 16-6. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 8-6 as both teams had one error.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was Hudson Head going 2-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Tsung-Che Cheng recorded a double for Greensboro with one run scored.

Starting on the mound for the Hoppers was right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft as he tallied one strikeout and gave up three hits, one earned run, and two free bases, on three innings of work. Dante Mendoza took the win for the Grasshoppers for his first of the season as Jack Carey recorded his second save.

Jared Kelley took the loss for the Dash and moved to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action in Winston-Salem tomorrow Friday, May 5, at 7:00 pm. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

