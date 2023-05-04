Drive Comeback Attempt Falls Short; Tourists Hang On, 7-5

The Greenville Drive (9-14) did their best to mount a comeback, trailing 7-1 after the third inning, thanks to an early barrage by the Asheville Tourists (9-13). But a four-run fifth inning would be all the Drive could muster to try and close the gap, as a pitching duel between the teams' relievers stifled both offenses down the stretch. The Drive's best opportunity to knot the game came in the seventh as they loaded the bases with two outs, but a timely strikeout from Asheville reliever, Alex Santos snuffed out the momentum.

Asheville pounced on Drive starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion early, as back-to-back, one-out doubles in the first inning plated Zach Dezenzo to make it 1-0. Jacob Melton reached first on catcher interference during the ensuing at-bat, and the Drive attempted to turn two on the next ball in play, but a throwing error by Brainer Bonaci allowed Melton to score from third to make it 2-0.

Asheville would continue the barrage in the second as with two outs and two men on, Asheville batter Drew Gilbert sent one over the right field fence for a three-run homer to make it 5-0.

The Drive would get a run back in the third as Eduardo Lopez walked and stole second before being plated by a Chase Meidroth single with two outs to make it 5-1.

The little momentum Meidroth may have generated for the Drive was quickly washed away in the bottom of the third. Melton led off the Tourists' half with a walk, stole second and came around to score as Encarnacion's pick off attempt to second was wild to make it 6-1. Two batters later, Tommy Sacco Jr. sent his own long ball to right field to make it 7-1.

While the six-run deficit may have put a damper on the Drive's outlook, Greenville wouldn't go quietly. Tyler Miller led off the fifth with a double and scored on the ensuing single from Lopez to make 7-2. Lopez would swipe second and get to third on back-to-back walks to Erro and Max Ferguson to load the bases. After Meidroth went down on strikes, Marcelo Mayer would continue his clutch hitting, this time barreling up a line drive to left to drive in Lopez and Erro and cut the game to 7-4. Bryan Gonzalez would hit into a fielder's choice but it would be enough to plate Ferguson to make it 7-5.

Encarnacion would toss one more inning for the Drive before being relived by Nate Tellier in the sixth. Tellier held the Tourists at bay in the sixth sending all three batters down in succession.

The seventh inning would be the closest the Drive would get to tying the game. Back-to-back walks to Erro and Ferguson put two on but a Meidroth fly-out to center failed to move the runners up. However, the two runners would advance on a wild pitch, giving Mayer the chance to plate the tying runs. He'd go down on strikes but Gonzalez would draw a walk to load the bases with two outs. Bonaci would go down on strikes however, to end the Drive's chance to potentially knot or take over the game.

Tellier continued his work in the seventh with another three-up-three-down inning but Santos would find his footing as well in the eighth sending all three Drive batters down in order. Christopher Troye relieved Tellier in the eighth, holding the Tourists at bay as well but the Drive wouldn't capitalize in the top of the ninth, giving Ashevile the victory, 7-5.

The Drive (Boston Red Sox) and Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros) take the field for game four of the six-game series at McCormick Field tomorrow, May 5 with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The Drive currently lead the series, 2-1.

