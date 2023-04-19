Tickets on Sale for UALR-UCA at DSP

The Arkansas Travelers will host a showdown between local schools UA-Little Rock and University of Central Arkansas at Dickey-Stephens Park. This year's neutral site game in North Little Rock will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. Gates to the ballpark will open at 5:00 p.m. All tickets to the game are general admission seating and will cost $10 each. Presale for tickets will begin at noon on Wednesday, April 19, and can be purchased via TicketReturn.com.

All normal Dickey-Stephens Park Policies will apply for this game.

