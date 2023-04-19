Riders Hit 3 Homers to Down Travs

Frisco, TX - The Frisco RoughRiders hit three homeruns including a pair in a five run third inning to out pace the Arkansas Travelers, 9-5 on Wednesday night. Dio Arias hit the first of his two homers in that third inning and later added a second two-run shot. Arkansas jumped to an early lead but struggled to score against Frisco starter Owen White who lasted five innings for his first victory of the season. Robbie Tenerowicz reached base five times for Arkansas in the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas took the lead in the second inning on an RBI triple from Logan Warmoth. He would come home moments later on a sacrifice fly by Patrick Frick.

* Frisco would take the lead for good on Arias' first homerun. It came with two out in the third inning and broke a tie at the time.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Tanner Kirwer: 2-5, run, 2B

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 2-2, BB, 2 HBP, run

* RHP Matt Willrodt: 2 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* It was the second straight game that featured three home runs, all by one team, after Arkansas went deep three times the previous night.

* The Travelers had been 7-0 when scoring first.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with right-hander Emerson Hancock (1-0, 1.00) making the start against righty Nick Krauth (1-1, 3.00). First pitch is at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

