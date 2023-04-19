RockHounds Rally, Take 8-7 Win over Cardinals

Springfield, MO - The Cardinals fought until the very last at bat against the Rockhounds, but a 3-run HR from Midland (6-5) in the top of the 9th inning helped them take Game 2 over Springfield (4-7) 8-7 Wednesday afternoon at Hammons Field.

Decisions:

W: RHP Chase Cohen (1-0)

L: RHP Andre Granillo (0-1)

Notables:

- St. Louis Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright had a successful first MLB Rehab Start with Springfield, with a final line of 59 pitches, 40 of those strikes, through 3.0 IP / 4 H / 2 R / 2 ER / 3 SO.

- 1B Chandler Redmond knobbed his 4th HR and 12th RBI of the season with a 2-run long-ball in the 5th inning

- C Pedro Pagés continues to keep his fire alive, going 2-for-3 with a 2-out RBI-double to give the Cardinals the lead in the bottom of the 6th inning

What's on Deck:

- Thursday, April 20, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Micheal McGreevy (1-0, 0.77 ERA) vs. MID RHP Joey Estes (0-0, 2.00 ERA)

- Thirsty Thursday

- Broadcast live on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

