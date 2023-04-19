Missions and Circle K to Partner with San Antonio Food Bank

April 19, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club and Circle K are partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank to host food drives at Nelson Wolff Stadium this summer to provide aid to the San Antonio community. During the 2021 season, the three parties hosted five food drives.

There will be three different food drives being held at Nelson Wolff Stadium with two different themes. Those themes will be "Summer Meals for Kids" and "Daisy Cares". Those three dates will be May 13th, June 10th and July 29th.

For these food drives, red San Antonio Food Bank donation bins will be located at Nelson Wolff Stadium prior to and during the day of game. The Missions will be providing a pair of tickets per donation for a future Missions game.

The May 13th and June 10th food drives will have the theme of "Summer Meals for Kids". Featured items for this drive include peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned meats and canned soups, just to name a few.

The July 29th drive will have the theme of "DaisyCares" Pet Food Drive. Featured items for this drive include pet food items and treats for dogs and cats. DaisyCares is a program designed to provide struggling families and individuals with pet food assistance for their pets.

For more information on these three food drives, visit safoodbank.org.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season will be the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. Single game tickets are on sale now. The Missions Box Office will be cashless this season. Fans can purchase tickets at the box office using credit cards. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.