Castellanos Homers Twice as Missions Drop Game Two

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Following last night's victory, the Missions offense struggled against Aaron Brown and the Hooks throughout most of the night. Pedro Castellanos drove in both runs for the Missions with two solo home runs. For the Hooks, a three-run homerun and a grand slam provided all the run support for Corpus Christi. The Missions drop game two by a final score of 7-2.

Jackson Wolf was the starting pitcher for the Missions making his third start of the season. The southpaw struck out the side in the first inning before leaving a runner stranded in the second inning. Scott Schreiber began the frame with a base hit. With two outs, Schreiber advanced into scoring position after stealing second base. Wolf struck out Alex McKenna to end the scoring threat. The lefty struck out five batters through two innings of work.

Aaron Brown was the starting pitcher for the Hooks making his second start of the season. The right-hander retired the Missions in order in the first and second innings. Brown continued that streak in the top of the third before issuing a two-out walk to Brantley Bell. After stealing second base, San Antonio had its first runner in scoring position. Connor Hollis lined out to end the inning.

The Hooks broke through in the third inning to take the first lead of the game. Colin Barber drew a leadoff walk and J.C. Correa hit a single. For the second consecutive night, Kenedy Corona left the yard. Corona's long ball made it a 3-0 Corpus Christi lead.

San Antonio didn't waste any time cutting into the deficit. After recording two quick outs, Pedro Castellanos launched his first home run of the season. His long ball was the fourth hit by a Missions player this season. The Missions trailed 3-1.

Wolf continued to strike out batters as he racked up eight during four innings of work. He allowed three runs on five hits while issuing one walk. Edwuin Bencomo took over in the fifth inning.

Brown's lone hit allowed was the homer to Castellanos. The right-hander departed after completing five innings of work. Along the way, he issued one walk while striking out three batters. Franny Cobos took over in the sixth inning.

The Missions squandered multiple scoring chances in the top of the seventh inning. Tirso Ornelas began the frame with a base hit and Castellanos drew a walk. Michael De La Cruz flew out and Korry Howell grounded out. Chandler Seagle drew a walk to load the bases. Daniel Johnson, with a chance to tie the game or take the lead, struck out swinging to end the inning.

Bencomo, in relief of Wolf, tossed two scoreless innings while striking out two batters. Justin Lopez added a scoreless seventh inning. CD Pelham handled started off the eighth inning but failed to make it through. The southpaw loaded the bases after two walks and a base hit. Luis Santana extended the lead with a grand slam over the left field wall. His first long ball of the season made it a 7-1 Hooks lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Cesar Gomez entered the game for Corpus Christi. With one out in the frame, Castellanos left the yard for the second time. The infielder is the first Missions player since Domingo Leyba on July 1, 2022, to hit two homers in a game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 7-2

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 4-7 on the season

* Castellanos: First Missions player with multi-HR game since Domingo Leyba (7/1/22)

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): L, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 8 K

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 1-4

* Colin Barber (#3 Astros Prospect): 0-3, BB, R, 2 K

* Aaron Brown (Corpus Christi Starter): W, 5.0 IP, H, ER, BB, 3 K, HR

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday, April 20th. Right-hander Duncan Snider (0-1, 4.91) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (0-1, 14.85) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Whataburger Field.

The Missions will return home on Tuesday, April 25th for a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. For more information on this homestand, visit samissions.com or call 210-675-PARK.

