Drillers Hold Lead and Blank Wichita 4-0

Jonny DeLuca of the Tulsa Drillers slides safely into home

Tulsa, OK- Just hours after failing to hold a late, two-run lead in a loss to Wichita Tuesday night, the Tulsa Drillers suffered no such fate on Wednesday morning at ONEOK Field. The Drillers held a 2-0 lead for most of the game before Imanol Vargas doubled the margin in the eighth inning with his second homer of the season.

A trio of Tulsa pitchers made the four runs hold up as they combined to blank the Wind Surge and give the Drillers a 4-0 victory.

The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Drillers and improved their season record to 7-4.

As they did in Tuesday's loss, the Drillers took their 2-0 lead early. With one out in the bottom of the third, ninth-place hitter Carson Taylor and leadoff man Jonny DeLuca drew consecutive walks. Jorbit Vivas followed with a single to left that brought Taylor home from second with the game's first run.

After a wild pitch moved the baserunners to second and third, Andy Pages plated the second run of the inning with a sacrifice fly.

It remained 2-0 until the home run from Vargas in the bottom of the eighth. With a runner a first, the Tulsa first baseman hit a line drive that struck the top of the fence in right field before caroming over and into the bullpen, giving the Drillers a four-lead.

Starting pitcher Nick Frasso came within three outs of qualifying for his first win of the season. The right-hander worked four shutout innings with two strikeouts before turning things over to the bullpen. The outing lowered Frasso's season ERA to 1.38.

Tanner Dodson was next to the mound, and he kept the shutout intact and did not allow a hit in three scoreless frames

Dodson was followed to the mound by John Rooney, and the lefthander continued his strong start to the season. Rooney allowed just one hit in his two shutout innings and recorded the second save of his season and his professional career.

The game marked Tulsa's second shutout of the season.

Paid attendance for the game that started at 11:05 a.m., was 6,156. The Drillers are averaging just over 6,000 fans a game for their first five games this season at ONEOK Field.

The third-inning hit from Vivas extended his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games. He has hit safely in every game this season.

Rooney has allowed just one run in five outings this season. He has recorded nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.

Prior to the game, the Drillers added right-handed pitcher Braydon Fisher to their active roster. Fisher was 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four relief appearances with the Loons this season. He had not allowed a hit or a walk in his four shutout innings.

The win for Tulsa evened the 2023 version of the Coors Light Propeller Series at one win each.

UP NEXT:

The two teams will continue their six-game series with game three on Thursday night. Starting time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field and the starting pitchers will be:

Wichita - TBA

Tulsa - RHP Kyle Hurt (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

