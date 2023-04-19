Country Concert Headliner Announced; Scotty McCreery Comes to Momentum Bank Ballpark

April 19, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release







The RockHounds are pleased to announce their annual country concert is set for Saturday, September 16th. This year they welcome country star Scotty McCreery to the ballpark. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 24th.

All four of Scotty McCreery's albums have debuted at No.1 on a Billboard _Albums_ chart, with current combined sales surpassing 3 million copies. He's earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and two Gold singles; won the 10th season of "American Idol" in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year ("The Trouble with Girls") in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year three times (in 2015 for "See You Tonight," in 2018 for "Five More Minutes," and in 2019 for "This is It"); a Carolina Beach Music Award for National Dance/Shag Song of the Year ("Barefootin'") in 2018; and the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for One of the Top Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written ("Five More Minutes") in 2018. McCreery released his first book, Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream, in 2016; it was re-released in paperback in 2020.

McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

