Perez Pops Two Homers in Win at Frisco

Frisco, TX - Power hitting and power pitching pushed the Arkansas Travelers past the Frisco RoughRiders, 5-2, in the series opener on Tuesday night. Robert Perez, Jr. hit his first two Double-A home runs and Isiah Gilliam added a solo shot accounting for four of the team's five runs. On the mound, four Arkansas pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts. Stephen Kolek was the winner in relief striking out four of the five hitters he faced and not allowing a baserunner.

Moments That Mattered

* Perez put the Travs on top early with an opposite field two-run home run in the opening inning off of Jack Leiter.

* Frisco loaded the bases and brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning but Juan Then got a double play to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Robert Perez, Jr.: 3-5, 2 runs, 2 HR, 3 RBI

* DH Isiah Gilliam: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* Prelander Berroa and Kolek were both pitching on their birthdays.

* Perez's second home run was officially measured at 482 feet.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with right-hander Bryce Miller (0-1, 6.30) starting against righty Owen White (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

