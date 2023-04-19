Rave Hits Three Homers in 16-6 Win Tuesday

John Rave blasted three homers, setting a career-high, for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (5-5) in a 16-6 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (5-5) at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday night. The two teams continue their six-game series on Wednesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Rave's first homer came with the Naturals trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning against Amarillo righty Deyni Olivera (0-1). Rave took the third pitch of his at-bat over the wall in center field, cutting the deficit to one. In the bottom of the second, a wild pitch led to a game-tying run while the Naturals put together a four-run third to take a 6-2 lead. They never looked back.

The Sod Poodles came within a run after a three-run homer in the fourth, but Rave hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the frame to extend the lead. In the sixth, he went deep again with two on for his third clout of the night.

Rave became the first Naturals player to accomplish the feat since Bobby Witt Jr. hit three homers in May, 2021.

Northwest Arkansas offense continued pouring on runs, scoring five more over the final three innings in the 16-6 victory, the club's third consecutive win. Along with Rave, three other Naturals had three-hit contests including Tyler Tolbert, Luca Tresh, and Jeison Guzmán.

Rave's final line was astounding: 3-for-3 with three home runs, five runs scored, six RBI, and two walks.

Seven Naturals hitters logged RBI while *Beck Way, Yefri Del Rosario (1-0), Will Klein (H, 3), and Walter Pennington *combined for 10 strikeouts, the 10th straight game the pitching staff has done so.

The offense looks to continue its hot streak with the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday as left-hander Anthony Veneziano takes the hill with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by listening on the MiLB first pitch app, watching through the Bally Live app, or with a subscription to MiLB.tv and MLB.tv.

