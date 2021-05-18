Tickets for All Sea Dogs Games Go on Sale Wednesday at 9:00 AM

May 18, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Single-game tickets for all Portland Sea Dogs 2021 home games will go on sale Wednesday, May 19th at 9:00 AM.

Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

In accordance with updated health and safety protocols from the CDC and Major League Baseball, the Sea Dogs will be returning to full capacity starting in June.

With the increased capacity, ticket prices have been reduced. Box seats are $13.00 for adults and $12.00 for kids and seniors, Reserved seats are $12.00 for adults and $11.00 for kids and seniors, while General Admission tickets will be $11.00 for adults and $8.00 for kids and seniors. Group rates are also available.

The 2021 promotional schedule includes five games with postgame fireworks on May 28th, June 25th, July 9th, July 30th, and August 20th.

Bobbleheads will include four personalities and eight giveaway dates.Â Bobby Dalbec bobbleheads with a home run counter, presented by Royal River Heat Pumps will be given out to the first 500 fans on May 26th and July 7th. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers will be honored with adjoining bobbleheads. The former Sea Dogs became the first teammates in MLB history to collect 30+ home runs and 50+ doubles in the same season in 2019. The first 500 fans to enter the ballpark can get the Devers bobblehead, presented by Bath Savings, on June 9th and July 28th. The Bogaerts bobblehead, presented by Dunkin', will be handed out to the first 500 fans on June 23rd and August 25th. The final bobblehead honors the career of Dustin Pedroia who retired earlier this year. His final professional game was played with the Sea Dogs on May 24, 2019. The first 500 fans to enter the ballpark on August 18th and September 8th will receive the bobblehead, courtesy of Saco & Biddeford Savings.

Theme nights will include the return of the Maine Whoopie Pies, presented by Trademark Federal Credit Union, on August 27th. The Sea Dogs will rebrand for one night in celebration of the official state treat of Maine: the whoopie pie! The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Maine Whoopie Pies fanny pack.

The Sea Dogs will also transform into the Alces de Maine (Maine Moose) as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa De La Diversión initiative.Â The cornerstone of Minor League Baseball's Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la Diversión or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

Other theme nights include Princess & Pirate (June 26th) and Witchcraft and Wizardry (July 31st).

A complete list of promotions is available at seadogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.